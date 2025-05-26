Bilal Bin Saqib Appointed Special Assistant to PM on Blockchain and Crypto

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto, elevating him to the status of Minister of State. This strategic decision places Pakistan among a small group of pioneering countries, including the U.S., UAE, and El Salvador, that have established official leadership roles focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain.







As SAPM, Bilal Bin Saqib will lead the development of a robust, FATF-compliant regulatory framework for digital assets. His responsibilities include launching Bitcoin mining operations, integrating blockchain technology into governance, finance, and land registry systems, and regulating virtual asset service providers (VASPs). He will also champion investor protection and promote the growth of Pakistan’s Web3 ecosystem.

In addition to his SAPM role, Bilal serves as the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and Chief Advisor to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. As PCC head, he has spearheaded international collaborations aimed at driving blockchain and crypto adoption. Key achievements include securing a partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralized finance platform endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, to boost stablecoin use and innovation in Pakistan.

To further support regulatory development and educational initiatives, Bilal Bin Saqib also invited Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to join the PCC as a Strategic Advisor. This collaboration is expected to shape Pakistan’s crypto infrastructure and advance blockchain literacy.







Bilal Bin Saqib’s Profile In Brief

A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE) with a Master’s in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Bilal has earned recognition on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list and was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III for his social impact work.

The appointment comes at a time when Pakistan ranks in the top 10 globally for crypto adoption, as per the 2023 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index. The country is home to over 40 million crypto users and sees an annual crypto trading volume exceeding $300 billion. With a young, tech-savvy population—over 60% under the age of 30—and an annual output of 40,000 IT graduates, Pakistan is uniquely positioned to lead in blockchain and crypto innovation.

Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized that Pakistan now has an “unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog into the future of technology—where blockchain and crypto will drive economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.”