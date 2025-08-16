BISE Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially declared today, Thursday, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).
Students from Bahawalpur division can now check their 9th class results through multiple channels.
How to Check BISE Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025
- Online: Visit the official website of Bahawalpur board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download result.
- SMS: Send your roll number to 800298 to receive your result via SMS.
- Helpline: For assistance, contact 062-9255497
Districts Covered: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan