By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise D G Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G. Khan Class 9th Result 2025 was officially announced today, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students in the D.G. Khan division can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE D.G. Khan Class  9th Result 2025

  1. Online: Visit the BISE D.G. Khan official website → click “9th Class Result 2025” → enter your roll number → submit to view results
  2. SMS: Send DGK <roll number> to 800295, or simply send roll number to 800295 to get your result by SMS
  3. Helpline: Call 064‑2689010 for result‑related support

Districts Covered

  • Dera Ghazi Khan
  • Muzaffargarh
  • Layyah
  • Rajanpur

After verifying their result, students should download or print a copy and follow the board’s updates for rechecking, supplementary exams, etc.

 

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

