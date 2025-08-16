By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Officially Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially released on August 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students in the Multan division can now access their results online or through SMS.

How to Check BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025:

  1. Online: Go to the official site of Multan board → Navigate to SSC Annual Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View/download your result.
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800293 to receive your result via SMS.
  3. Helpline: Call 061-9210025 for any inquiries related to results.

Districts Covered: Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

