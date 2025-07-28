The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially released the names of students who secured the top positions in this year’s SSC Annual Examination Part 1. The BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list reflects the incredible achievement of high-performing students from one school.

According to details shared by the board, all top three positions in the BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list have been secured by female students from PMS Girls II, showcasing both academic brilliance and school excellence.

BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers