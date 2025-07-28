BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List Revealed
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially released the names of students who secured the top positions in this year’s SSC Annual Examination Part 1. The BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list reflects the incredible achievement of high-performing students from one school.
According to details shared by the board, all top three positions in the BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list have been secured by female students from PMS Girls II, showcasing both academic brilliance and school excellence.
BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers
|Name
|School
|Position
|Marks
|Fatima Jugnu
|PMS Girls II
|1st Position
|1180
|Sara Imran
|PMS Girls II
|2nd Position
|1178
|Yusra
|PMS Girls II
|3rd Position
|1176
|Shumaila
|PMS Girls II
|3rd Position
|1176
|Ainna Shoaib
|PMS Girls II
|3rd Position
|1176
How to Check BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025
To check the result, students can:
- Visit https://www.bisep.edu.pk
- Send roll number via SMS to 9818
- Call the helpline at 091-9221404
Click here for more details, including Peshawar Board result gazette.