By Manik Aftab ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ 2 min read
Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Date Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially released the names of students who secured the top positions in this year’s SSC Annual Examination Part 1. The BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list reflects the incredible achievement of high-performing students from one school.

According to details shared by the board, all top three positions in the BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers list have been secured by female students from PMS Girls II, showcasing both academic brilliance and school excellence.

BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers

Name School Position Marks
Fatima Jugnu PMS Girls II 1st Position 1180
Sara Imran PMS Girls II 2nd Position 1178
Yusra PMS Girls II 3rd Position 1176
Shumaila PMS Girls II 3rd Position 1176
Ainna Shoaib PMS Girls II 3rd Position 1176

How to Check BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025

To check the result, students can:

  • Visit https://www.bisep.edu.pk
  • Send roll number via SMS to 9818
  • Call the helpline at 091-9221404

Click here for more details, including Peshawar Board result gazette.

