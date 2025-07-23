RAWALPINDI— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced the Matric Exam Results 2025 on Wednesday.

Muhammad Usman, a student of Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, secured the first position by scoring an impressive 1,188 marks out of 1,200. His remarkable performance brings pride to his institution and sets a new benchmark for academic excellence in the region.

Position Name School Marks 1st Muhammad Usman Lawrence College, Ghora Gali 1188 2nd Bisma Ali Punjab Girls School, Talagang 1177 3rd Maryam Shehzadi Bahria Foundation Girls School 1175

Meanwhile, Bisma Ali from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, claimed the second position with 1,177 marks. Her success reflects hard work, consistency, and the strong support from teachers and classmates.

Maryam Shehzadi, representing Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, secured the third position by scoring 1,175 marks.