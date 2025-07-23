By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced the Matric Exam Results 2025 on Wednesday.

Muhammad Usman, a student of Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, secured the first position by scoring an impressive 1,188 marks out of 1,200. His remarkable performance brings pride to his institution and sets a new benchmark for academic excellence in the region.

Position Name School Marks
1st Muhammad Usman Lawrence College, Ghora Gali 1188
2nd Bisma Ali Punjab Girls School, Talagang 1177
3rd Maryam Shehzadi Bahria Foundation Girls School 1175

Meanwhile, Bisma Ali from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, claimed the second position with 1,177 marks. Her success reflects hard work, consistency, and the strong support from teachers and classmates.

Maryam Shehzadi, representing Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, secured the third position by scoring 1,175 marks.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025 Toppers List

Bise

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2025: Top Position Holders

Bise

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2025: Position Holders List

Meta

Meta Enhances Instagram Safety Controls for Kids’ Accounts Managed by Adults

Microsoft

Microsoft Enhances Windows 11 with AI-Powered Features

Apple

Apple Launches AppleCare One Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Systems Limited

Systems Limited Explores Strategic Acquisition in IT Services

Realme Note 70t

Realme Note 70T Leaks Reveal 50MP Camera and Massive 6,000mAh Battery

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4g

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched with Massive 6,300mAh Battery

Bise Faisalabad Announces Matric 2025 Toppers Across All Groups

BISE Faisalabad Announces Matric 2025 Toppers Across All Groups

Top Scorers Of Bise Lahore Matric Exams 2025 Announced

BISE Lahore Announces Matric Toppers 2025

U S Auto Giants Push Back On Japan Tariff Deal

U.S. Auto Giants Push Back on Japan Tariff Deal

Jazz

Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed to Lead Enterprise Solutions