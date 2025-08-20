Bise Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced the Class 9th results on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students can access their results through the board’s online portal or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit Rawalpindi board’s official website → Click on Matric Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View or download your result.

: Visit Rawalpindi board’s official website → Click on Matric Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View or download your result. SMS : Send your roll number to 800296 to get your result via SMS.

: Send your roll number to 800296 to get your result via SMS. Helpline: Call 051-5450929 for support or assistance.

Districts Covered: Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal

