By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced the Class 9th results on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students can access their results through the board’s online portal or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit Rawalpindi board’s official website → Click on Matric Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View or download your result.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800296 to get your result via SMS.
  • Helpline: Call 051-5450929 for support or assistance.

Districts Covered: Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal

Keep checking back with TechJuice for more!

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

