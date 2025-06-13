By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bisp Strategic Meeting With Partner Banks To Review Q4 Tranche Disbursement

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recently held a crucial high-level coordination meeting with its partner banks. The main concern was to strategize for the upcoming Quarter 4 tranche disbursement. Chaired by Additional Secretary BISP Tahir Noor, the meeting focused on finalizing operational plans for distributing financial assistance through the retail network.This strategic shift to a retail disbursement model marks a significant change from BISP’s previous campsite model.



The transition was primarily motivated by the ongoing nationwide heatwave, aiming to protect vulnerable beneficiaries, especially women, from harsh weather. Key discussions during the meeting revolved around ensuring a timely, transparent, and efficient disbursement process. System readiness, cash availability at , enhancements to biometric verification, effective grievance redressal mechanisms, and the implementation of real-time monitoring tools were also discussed.

Dr. Tahir Noor nominated the importance of coordination among all stakeholders to maintain high service standards and facilitate a smooth process. Partner banks presented their plans, showing efforts to expand their retail network capacity and streamline transaction processes to ensure uninterrupted service.

The meeting concluded with all parties reaffirming their commitment to effective implementation, prompt payments, and supporting BISP’s broader goals. This effort shows BISP’s dedication to enhance its delivery systems, ensuring dignified financial support for eligible women beneficiaries.

