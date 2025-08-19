By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 29 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bitcoin Hovers In Mild Danger Zone As Profit Taking Looms

Bitcoin’s latest rally is showing signs of fatigue. According to market analytics, the cryptocurrency’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has climbed to +21%, warning that many investors are sitting in profit, raising the specter of increased selling pressure and sideways price action ahead.

Trading around $115,269 (PKR 32,694,999), BTC is hovering just below its all-time high near $124,000 (PKR 35,171,468) seen earlier this week.

Bitcoin Hovers In Mild Danger Zone As Profit Taking Looms

Market Watching the Macro Picture

Bitfinex analysts suggest that without fresh macro catalysts, the current rally may stall, leading to a consolidation phase. Many traders are now looking to the September 17 Federal Reserve rate decision, where current CME FedWatch data shows an 84% probability of a cut, an outcome that could reignite bullish momentum.

Profit Buyers Step In Amid Swept Liquidity Zones

Recent sell-offs saw short-term traders taking gains while institutional demand persisted. Bitwise Europe’s head of research noted profit-taking by short holders, although its intensity has been diminishing.

Experts highlighted how weekend drops swept through low-liquidity zones, triggering forced liquidations, yet bullish forces appeared quickly, especially as institutions continued to accumulate.

Volatility to Profits, But Support Holds

Technical indicators suggest a mixed outlook. Bitcoin has pulled back roughly 2% to $115,000, consistent with broader market retracements after record highs.

Short positions on BTC are mounting, with $2.2 billion poised for potential liquidation should BTC rally back to its peak, according to data.

While this adds to near-term volatility, large holders remain confident. Moreover, analysts also report that wallets holding 10+ BTC continue to accumulate, signaling institutional belief in continued upside.

Bitcoin Hovers In Mild Danger Zone As Profit Taking Looms

Analyst Outlook

Here’s what the data suggests for short-term traders:

  • Watch $115K–$117K as critical support zones.
  • A dip below $115,000 could invite deeper corrections, possibly into the $110K or lower territory.
  • A confirmed rally above $120K, especially after a Fed rate decision, could re-open the uptrend.

Way Ahead

This technical and on-chain context reveals a Bitcoin market at a crossroad: many investors are minting profits, but a confident institutional base may hold the price firm.

Upcoming macro events, especially the Fed’s policy decision, could determine whether this pause evolves into a breakout or a deeper retrenchment. You can keep tabs on altcoins and Bitcoin in PKR from our website here.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pakistan Iran Agriculture Trade Target Set At 3 Billion In Two Years
Pakistan Iran Agriculture Trade Target Set at $3 Billion in Two Years
How To Apply For Dubai Virtual Work Visa Eligibility Income Requirement
How to Apply for Dubai Virtual Work Visa, Eligibility, Income Requirement
Nvidia Discord Debut Try Before You Buy Fortnite Gaming Demos
Nvidia, Discord Debut Try-Before-You-Buy Fortnite Gaming Demos
Lahore Launches Electric Tram Project With Chinese Made Unit
Lahore Electric Tram Service to Launch Within Six Months
Ptv
NA Committee Directs Ministry to Revive PTV, Regulate OTT Platforms
Na Committee
NA Committee Warns Against Car Imports, Supports District Chambers
Telecom Firms
Telecom Firms Upgrade Networks in AJK and GB
Laptop Loan Scheme 2025
PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025 Launched in Pakistan
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations
NADRA Mobile App Lets You Cancel Your Own ID After Death — But How?
Sindh Announces One Year Free Ecce Diploma For Female Teachers
Sindh Announces One-Year Free ECCE Diploma for Female Teachers
Pakistan Sets Up 1 Billion Panda Bond Program In China
Pakistan Sets Up $1 Billion Panda Bond Program in China
Ripple Cto Advances Xrpl Resilience As Xrp Price Dips Below 3
Ripple CTO Advances XRPL Resilience as XRP Price Dips Below $3
Sindh Education
Sindh Education Board Introduces New Subject Groups for Matric Students