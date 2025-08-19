Bitcoin Hovers In Mild Danger Zone As Profit Taking Looms

Bitcoin’s latest rally is showing signs of fatigue. According to market analytics, the cryptocurrency’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has climbed to +21%, warning that many investors are sitting in profit, raising the specter of increased selling pressure and sideways price action ahead.

Trading around $115,269 (PKR 32,694,999), BTC is hovering just below its all-time high near $124,000 (PKR 35,171,468) seen earlier this week.

Market Watching the Macro Picture

Bitfinex analysts suggest that without fresh macro catalysts, the current rally may stall, leading to a consolidation phase. Many traders are now looking to the September 17 Federal Reserve rate decision, where current CME FedWatch data shows an 84% probability of a cut, an outcome that could reignite bullish momentum.

Profit Buyers Step In Amid Swept Liquidity Zones

Recent sell-offs saw short-term traders taking gains while institutional demand persisted. Bitwise Europe’s head of research noted profit-taking by short holders, although its intensity has been diminishing.

Experts highlighted how weekend drops swept through low-liquidity zones, triggering forced liquidations, yet bullish forces appeared quickly, especially as institutions continued to accumulate.

Volatility to Profits, But Support Holds

Technical indicators suggest a mixed outlook. Bitcoin has pulled back roughly 2% to $115,000, consistent with broader market retracements after record highs.

Short positions on BTC are mounting, with $2.2 billion poised for potential liquidation should BTC rally back to its peak, according to data.

While this adds to near-term volatility, large holders remain confident. Moreover, analysts also report that wallets holding 10+ BTC continue to accumulate, signaling institutional belief in continued upside.

Analyst Outlook

Here’s what the data suggests for short-term traders:

Watch $115K–$117K as critical support zones.

A dip below $115,000 could invite deeper corrections, possibly into the $110K or lower territory.

A confirmed rally above $120K, especially after a Fed rate decision, could re-open the uptrend.

Way Ahead

This technical and on-chain context reveals a Bitcoin market at a crossroad: many investors are minting profits, but a confident institutional base may hold the price firm.

Upcoming macro events, especially the Fed’s policy decision, could determine whether this pause evolves into a breakout or a deeper retrenchment. You can keep tabs on altcoins and Bitcoin in PKR from our website here.