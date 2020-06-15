Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as TCL collaborates with Daraz Mobile Week 2020

After receiving an amazing response in previous sales events, TCL once again is opening its door by collaborating with Daraz for their Mobile Week to provide huge discounts to consumers. The Daraz mobile week sale is from 15th June – 21st June and has a lot in store for consumers. People will be able to participate in the virtual world of consumer electronics in this mega campaign enabling them to get great offers on all of TCL’s TVs and ACs.

TCL and Daraz are working together to provide a unique and new shopping experience to their consumers. The people will benefit and gain from the partnership between TCL and Daraz at its fullest potential as the new state-of-the-art TCL appliances will be available for sale at Daraz Mobile Week 2020. TCL has successfully cultivated strong brand-loyalty by enriching the user’s lifestyle.

Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are extremely proud of our long relationship with Daraz. By collaborating with Daraz Mobile Week, we plan to enhance the customer experience by offering big discounts on all of our ACs and TVs. This year’s sale has a lot in store for the consumers”.

Faisal Malik, Director Commercial Daraz speaking about the Eid Festival said, “We are glad to have partnered with TCL again for Mobile Week. We always wanted to provide our customers with the best shopping experience for which we have added mega discount offers on all of TCL’s products. We are committed to providing our customers with a safe shopping environment along with the best value on products anywhere and at any time”.

Follow TCL Flagship Store Now for all updates and promotions: https://biturl.top/VZZry2

TCL consumers have expressed that they feel truly empowered by TCL products, to excel in the contemporary hyper-connected and fast-paced world. TCL’s innovative and technologically advanced electronic appliances are focused on providing fascinating experiences to the people.

