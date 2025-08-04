By Manik Aftab ⏐ 17 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Buscaro Claims No Investment Ties With Sarmayacar

BusCaro, a tech-based ride-sharing platform, has secured major funding from Accelerate Prosperity to expand and enhance its urban transport services in Pakistan. The investment amount has not been disclosed.

Currently operating in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, BusCaro manages a fleet of over 900 vehicles and handles more than 35,000 daily bookings. The company offers transport solutions for offices, factories, schools, and other institutional clients, catering to both B2B and B2B2C markets.

The new funding will allow BusCaro to strengthen its technology infrastructure, expand into new cities, and improve accessibility for underserved communities. The platform focuses on reducing transportation costs, increasing service efficiency, and addressing environmental challenges through data-driven operations.

Ensuring safer commuting, especially for women and children, remains a priority for BusCaro, as the company aims to improve the overall urban mobility experience.

Accelerate Prosperity, a growth capital platform supporting early-stage ventures in Central and South Asia, has invested in BusCaro as part of its mission to back scalable, impact-driven businesses. The investment targets both economic and social outcomes, including job creation and lower carbon emissions.

