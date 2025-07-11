By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Byd Pakistan To Launch Countrys First Hybrid Pickup

BYD Pakistan is set to make a bold entrance into the country’s pickup truck segment with the official launch of the Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) on July 25, 2025.

This marks Pakistan’s first-ever hybrid pickup, aiming to challenge a market long dominated by diesel-powered rivals such as the Toyota Hilux Revo, ISUZU D-Max, and JAC T9 Hunter.

“Mark your calendars for July 25, 2025. If you’re Hungry for Adventure, this one’s for you,” BYD Pakistan teased in a Facebook post.

The BYD Shark 6 features a bold, shark-inspired design, complete with:

  • A sculpted aerodynamic grille
  • Sleek LED headlights and tail lamps
  • 18-inch Continental tires
  • Shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and aggressive styling cues inspired by the Ford Raptor

This distinctive design language aims to attract both performance lovers and off-road enthusiasts.

Tech-Forward Cabin with Bold Colors

Inside, the cabin boasts a black-and-orange color scheme paired with supportive seats and a fully digital dashboard. Modern features include:

  • Rotating touchscreen infotainment system
  • NFC-based keyless entry
  • Voice control
  • Advanced driver assistance systems, including:
    • Blind-spot monitoring
    • Radar-based collision alerts
    • Lane-keeping assistance
    • Fatigue detection system

Hybrid Powertrain with All-Wheel Drive Confidence

Under the hood, the Shark combines a 1.5L petrol engine with dual electric motors, delivering an impressive 321 kW combined output. The 58 kWh battery provides:

  • 80 km electric-only range
  • 800 km total range (claimed)
  • 13 km/l fuel economy (estimated)

The vehicle also features regenerative braking and all-wheel drive capability, positioning it as a practical yet efficient option for both urban and rugged terrains.

Previously displayed at the Pakistan Auto Show 2024, the Shark 6 is expected to disrupt the status quo of Pakistan’s pickup segment by blending power, sustainability, and smart tech. With this launch, BYD Pakistan is not only diversifying its lineup but also pushing the local market toward greener transportation alternatives.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

