By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Byd Shark 6 Limited Time Promotion Announced In Pakistan

BYD Pakistan has launched a limited-time promotion for the Shark 6 PHEV, the country’s first plug-in hybrid pickup. Customers who book the vehicle before August 17 will receive a complimentary 7kW home charger. The Shark 6 PHEV, priced in Pakistan at Rs. 19.95 million, combines strong performance with advanced technology. Bookings start from Rs. 3.95 million. It features a 1.5T hybrid engine paired with dual permanent magnet synchronous motors, delivering 321 kW and 650 Nm torque. The pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and offers up to 800 kilometers of total driving range, including around 100 kilometers on pure electric power from BYD’s 29.58 kWh Blade Battery.

According to BYD’s announcement on Facebook, “the free charger offer is valid only until August 17.” The promotion is aimed at encouraging early bookings for the newly launched pickup.

Byd Promotion

The Shark 6 PHEV, introduced last month, blends efficiency with high-end features. Inside, it offers a 25-inch LCD, Dynaudio® 12-speaker audio system, and ventilated and heated power-adjustable seats. Connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, a 50W wireless charger, and an NFC digital key. Dual-zone climate control with rear vents ensures passenger comfort.

On the road, the pickup delivers powerful acceleration and an extended driving range. The hybrid system works seamlessly with BYD’s advanced battery technology to provide a smooth driving experience.

Safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection. Drivers also get Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, a 360° camera system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Brake, and multiple airbags for all seating rows. With its performance, range, and premium features, the Shark 6 PHEV sets a new benchmark in Pakistan’s pickup segment.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

