By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt To Establish Sugar Sector Data Monitoring System

The federal cabinet has officially approved a sugar import plan, under which 500,000 tons of sugar will be brought in through the government sector to stabilize domestic prices, the Ministry of Food Security announced on Monday.

According to the ministry, all necessary arrangements for this sugar import initiative have been completed, and immediate implementation is already underway. Officials noted that this approach is more effective than previous strategies, which often resulted in artificial shortages and imposed heavy subsidy costs on the national budget.

The ministry highlighted that the current government had earlier permitted sugar exports when there was ample domestic supply, demonstrating a balanced policy to manage market dynamics. Now, by approving sugar imports, the administration aims to keep prices steady and protect consumers from sudden hikes.

In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan exported a remarkable 765,734 metric tonnes of sugar, earning Rs114 billion – a 2,200% increase compared to the previous year. This was followed by the government’s decision to import 750,000 metric tonnes, comprising 250,000 metric tonnes of raw sugar and 500,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar.

This coordinated plan, according to the Ministry of Food Security, will help ensure market stability without burdening public finances, unlike older measures that relied on subsidies to offset shortages.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitchat

Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held For Illegally Selling Sensitive Citizen Data

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held for Illegally Selling Sensitive Info

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals

Turkish Airlines Pakistan Flights To Rise With More Trips

Turkish Airlines Set To Expand Flights to Pakistan

Tax On Prize Bonds And Savings Profits Doubled For Non Filers

Tax on Prize Bonds and Savings Profits Doubled for Non-Filers

Changan Car Price Cut And Free Maintenance Package Announced

Changan Pak Confirms Decrease in Car Prices & Maintenance Package

Sindhs Driving License Is Online Now Heres How To Obtain It

Sindh Online Learner License Issuance Crosses 208,000 Mark in Just Nine Months

Netflix

Netflix Confirms 50% of Worldwide Audience Are Watching Anime

Youtube Channels

Govt To Shut down 27 Famous YouTube channels after court order

Temu Price Increase In Pakistan Official Statement Explains New Costs

Temu Responds to Price Surge in Pakistan While AliExpress Prices also Rise

Drive Home A Toyota Corolla Faster With Altis Hbl Financing

Own a Toyota Corolla Sooner with HBL Altis Financing Plan

Realme 15 Pro

Upcoming Realme 15 Pro Leak Surfaces

Sweden Visa Services Resume In Pakistan

Major European Country Resumes Visa Services in Islamabad