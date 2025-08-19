Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) officially released the O Level results for the May–June 2025 session on Tuesday, August 19.

This year, over 100,000 students from more than 700 schools nationwide appeared for Cambridge qualifications, including O Levels, IGCSEs, and A Levels.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of candidates as they move forward toward higher studies. CAIE had already published the A Level results earlier this month, while today’s release covers O Level and IGCSE exams.

How to Check O Level and IGCSE Results