By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
O Level Results 2025

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) officially released the O Level results for the May–June 2025 session on Tuesday, August 19.

This year, over 100,000 students from more than 700 schools nationwide appeared for Cambridge qualifications, including O Levels, IGCSEs, and A Levels.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of candidates as they move forward toward higher studies. CAIE had already published the A Level results earlier this month, while today’s release covers O Level and IGCSE exams.

How to Check O Level and IGCSE Results

  • Online: Visit the official Cambridge International results page → https://www.cambridgeinternational.org/exam-administration/results/
  • Enter your login credentials provided by your school to access your grades.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

