Can the BAW Brumby Challenge the Suzuki Cultus VXL?

Pakistan’s auto market sees a fresh face as the “BAW Brumby EV” joins the competition, setting its sights on popular urban rides like the “Suzuki Cultus VXL.” With growing interest in electric mobility, how does this compact EV stack up against one of Pakistan’s trusted hatchbacks? Here’s a comprehensive comparison.







Size and Passenger Capacity

The BAW Brumby EV is tailored for city life with its compact design. Measuring 3,532 mm (L) x 1,498 mm (W) x 1,605 mm (H), it accommodates four people and sits on a 2,275 mm wheelbase. Despite its elevated height, the Brumby is relatively light, weighing 830 kg.

In contrast, the Suzuki Cultus VXL brings more room to the table. Its dimensions are 3,600 mm in length, 1,600 mm in width, and 1,540 mm in height, making it slightly larger overall. With a longer 2,425 mm wheelbase, it offers space for five occupants, a ground clearance of 145 mm, and 254 liters of trunk space. Its kerb weight is 795 kg.







Under the Hood: Motor vs Engine

The Brumby is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous motor offering 15 kW of continuous power and 25 kW at peak, paired with a single-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive (RWD). It hits a top speed of 100 km/h and boasts a 172 km range per charge, thanks to a 15.12 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

Meanwhile, the Cultus VXL packs a 998 cc petrol engine with 67 horsepower (50 kW) and 90 Nm of torque. It uses a 5-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive (FWD). While Suzuki claims a top speed of 180 km/h, real-world numbers hover between 130–140 km/h. Its fuel economy ranges from 16 to 18 km/l, supported by a 35-liter fuel tank.

Suspension and Braking

For ride comfort, the Brumby features McPherson struts in the front and a three-link non-independent setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by front disc and rear drum brakes, and it rides on 155/65 R13 tires.

The Cultus uses a MacPherson strut–torsion beam combo for suspension. Its braking system matches the Brumby’s with front discs and rear drums, but it rolls on slightly wider 165/65 R14 tires.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Brumby covers the basics. It offers electric windows, keyless entry, a tire pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.

The Cultus VXL, on the other hand, brings a more rounded feature set including dual airbags, ABS, air conditioning, power steering and windows, plus a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth.

Price Comparison

The “BAW Brumby EV” enters the market at an approximate price of PKR 3,800,000, making it more affordable than the “Suzuki Cultus VXL”, which carries a current ex-factory price of PKR 4,316,000.

The decision between the Brumby EV and Cultus VXL ultimately comes down to priorities. If you’re leaning toward cost-efficiency and eco-friendliness, the Brumby makes a compelling case with its lower price and fuel savings. However, for those who value performance, space, and features, the Cultus still holds its ground.