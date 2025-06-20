Capcom To Reveal Resident Evil Requiem At June 26 Showcase

Capcom has confirmed that its next Capcom Spotlight livestream will air on June 26 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST (3 AM Pakistan Standard Time), running for approximately 40 minutes. The event spotlights Resident Evil Requiem, codenamed Resident Evil 9, alongside updates on Pragmata, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Street Fighter 6.







Resident Evil Requiem: A New Playable Character?

First seen at Summer Game Fest, Requiem features FBI agent Grace Ashcroft investigating mysterious deaths at a Raccoon City hotel, where her mother died eight years earlier.

The game supports both first-person and third-person perspectives and is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Showcase Teasing Pragmata and More

As its first original intellectual property (IP) since Exoprimal, Pragmata will also get new content from Capcom. Though postponed until 2026, the game is generating buzz for its intense fighting.







Summer Game Fest previewers observed that the title seems polished and interesting. Additionally expected during the stream are live updates for Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6 including new DLC like Sagat.

Resident Evil Requiem: Capcom’s Post-SGF Strategy

Capcom Spotlight provides a more targeted format and follows Summer Game Fest, according to industry watchers. Showcase content for Requiem, in particular, has fans hoping for gameplay, developer interviews, and insights.

The Resident Evil franchise has become one of the most iconic and best-selling horror game series in the world. Since its debut in 1996, the series has sold over 157 million units globally as of March 2025. Recent entries such as Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake received critical acclaim and strong commercial success, each crossing over 7 million units sold.