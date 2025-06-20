By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Capcom To Reveal Resident Evil Requiem At June 26 Showcase

Capcom has confirmed that its next Capcom Spotlight livestream will air on June 26 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST (3 AM Pakistan Standard Time), running for approximately 40 minutes. The event spotlights Resident Evil Requiem, codenamed Resident Evil 9, alongside updates on Pragmata, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Street Fighter 6.



Resident Evil Requiem: A New Playable Character?

First seen at Summer Game Fest, Requiem features FBI agent Grace Ashcroft investigating mysterious deaths at a Raccoon City hotel, where her mother died eight years earlier.

The game supports both first-person and third-person perspectives and is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Showcase Teasing Pragmata and More

As its first original intellectual property (IP) since Exoprimal, Pragmata will also get new content from Capcom. Though postponed until 2026, the game is generating buzz for its intense fighting.



Summer Game Fest previewers observed that the title seems polished and interesting. Additionally expected during the stream are live updates for Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6 including new DLC like Sagat.

Resident Evil Requiem: Capcom’s Post-SGF Strategy

Capcom Spotlight provides a more targeted format and follows Summer Game Fest, according to industry watchers. Showcase content for Requiem, in particular, has fans hoping for gameplay, developer interviews, and insights.

The Resident Evil franchise has become one of the most iconic and best-selling horror game series in the world. Since its debut in 1996, the series has sold over 157 million units globally as of March 2025. Recent entries such as Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake received critical acclaim and strong commercial success, each crossing over 7 million units sold.

Capcom, Resident Evil Franchise, Resident Evil: Requiem
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Islamabad Police Launches Taxi Verification App

Islamabad Police Launches Hi Tech Taxi Verification App (Here’s how it works)

Warner Bros Wants To Refocus On Harry Potter Game Of Thrones And Dc Titles

Warner Bros. Reboots Strategy Around Its Biggest Blockbusters ( Game of Thrones Game?)

Hacked By Ads Wordpress Sites Spreading Malware To Millions

Hacked by Ads? WordPress Sites Spreading Malware to Millions!

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase Of Clinics On Wheels

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase of Clinics-on-Wheels

Crypto Wallets At Risk Following 16 Billion Passwords Leak Online

Crypto Wallets At Risk Following 16 Billion Passwords Leak Online

Govt Weighs Rs 30b Tax Or Cuts To Meet Imf Budget Terms

Govt Weighs Rs. 30B Tax or Cuts to Meet IMF Budget Terms

Ios 26 Adds Autofill For Verification Codes From Gmail And Whatsapp

iOS 26 Adds Autofill for Verification Codes from Gmail and WhatsApp

Googles Gemini Space May Redefine The Pixel Lock Screen

Google’s ‘Gemini Space’ May Redefine the Pixel Lock Screen

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login For Ios And Android

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login for iOS and Android

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes Iphones Running Ios 26 Beta

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes iPhones Running iOS 26 Beta

Youtube To Introduce Veo 3 Ai Video Tool For Shorts

YouTube to Introduce Veo 3 AI Video Tool for Shorts

Nsaves Impact On Global Users Financial Tools For Stability Growth And Control

nsave’s Impact on Global Users: Financial Tools for Stability, Growth, and Control

Iran Accuses Whatsapp Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel

Iran Accuses WhatsApp, Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel