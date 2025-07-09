By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic Jmev Elight To Pakistan

Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) sector is gaining fresh momentum as Capital Smart Motors (CSM) prepares to introduce a new eco-friendly contender, the JMEV Elight. It is an all-electric sedan designed for urban sophistication and performance.

With sleek design, modern features, and strategic global collaboration, the Elight is being positioned as a strong addition to Pakistan’s clean mobility future.

Futuristic Design

The upcoming EV is being heavily teased on social media, where CSM describes the Elight as “coupe-inspired” with a “futuristic silhouette” and says it is “coming soon to Pakistan.” These teasers have already created a buzz among tech-savvy drivers and electric car enthusiasts eager to welcome the next-gen vehicle.

The Elight stands out with its ultra-aerodynamic body boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.267Cd, promising both elegance and efficiency. Its visual appeal is defined by flowing lines and adaptive LED headlamps with intelligent high/low beam control. Retractable electric door handles further blend aesthetics with functionality.

Performance and Safety

According to the JMEV’s international specifications, the Elight is built with a steel-aluminum hybrid body, ensuring both lightweight performance and enhanced structural safety. It’s tailored to meet the needs of urban commuters in Pakistan who demand sustainable, stylish, and smart mobility solutions.

The Elight’s debut is part of a broader vision. In April 2025, Capital Smart Motors signed an MoU with Chinese automotive leader Geely, forging a strategic alliance to bring premium New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to the Pakistani market.

Under this agreement, CSM is also set to introduce Geely Zeekr, Geely Riddara, and Geely Farizon. All three are known for their cutting-edge electric technology and global appeal.

The arrival of JMEV Elight is more than just a car launch. Moreover, it shows that Pakistan’s EV infrastructure is growing. People now want cleaner, smarter transport options. Global interest in Pakistan’s auto market is also increasing. Government support, pollution concerns, and high fuel prices add to the push.

Electric cars like Elight may change how Pakistanis view personal vehicles. All eyes are now on Capital Smart Motors. They’re ready to bring the “futuristic silhouette” of the Elight to life on local roads.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India Heres The Breakdown

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India? Here’s the Breakdown

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Heres What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 — Here’s What to Expect

Pta And Meta Hold Workshop On Counter Terrorism In The Digital Age

PTA and Meta Hold Workshop on ‘Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age’

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations In Pakistan

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations in Pakistan

Bazaar Acquisition Of Keenu Fuels Plan To Become Pakistans Alibaba

Bazaar Completes Acquisition of Keenu to Expand E-Commerce, Fintech

Whats Coming To Fortnite Dc Crossover Leak Fuels Fan Theories

What’s Coming to Fortnite? DC Crossover Leak Fuels Excitement

Build Your Own Warzone Pubg Launches Ugc Alpha For Players

Build Your Own Warzone: PUBG Launches UGC Alpha for Players

Pakistan Introduces 5 Digital Presence Tax On International Transactions

Freelancers Struggle with Increased Tax on International Payments

Pakistan Makes Bold Entry Into Esports World Cup 2025

Pakistan Makes Bold Entry into Esports World Cup 2025

Youtube Monetization Policy Update 2025 What Creators Need To Know

YouTube Monetization Policy Update 2025: What Creators Need to Know

PTA

PTA Blocks 105,296 Blasphemous Links on Websites and Social Apps

Ca Certification

Pakistan’s CA Certification Now Globally Benchmarked

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Air May Introduce Unique Color Never Seen Before