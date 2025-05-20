Confirmed: Islamabad (CDA) to Ban Plastic Bill Boards

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a ban on plastic billboards in Islamabad as the civic agency intends to replace them with modern, eco-friendly digital streamers in an effort to promote sustainable advertising practices.







The decision to implement the CDA ban on plastic billboards in Islamabad was made during a high-level meeting on Monday at CDA headquarters. The session was chaired by CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who also serves as DG Civil Defence. Senior officials including members of the administration, finance, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad CEO, and the DMA Director were in attendance.

A consensus was reached to discourage plastic-based advertisements and introduce digital 3D advertising in major areas of the federal capital. The digital streamers will be installed on major highways and in key commercial zones, marking a shift toward environmentally conscious urban development.

Randhawa further instructed the installation of digital screens at metro and electric bus stations to enhance the city’s smart infrastructure.







Additionally, authorities have been directed to take strict legal action against wall chalking on residential and commercial buildings. The CDA emphasized maintaining clean visuals on roads, underpasses, and flyovers as part of this broader city beautification initiative.