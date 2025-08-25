The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to raise water and sewerage charges in Islamabad. The CDA board has approved the hike in water and sanitation tariffs, which will be collected from 80,000 consumers based on plot sizes.

Currently, CDA generates Rs40 million annually from its Water and Sanitation Directorate, while annual expenses have reached Rs4 billion. To address this imbalance, the revision in water and sewerage charges will be presented at a public hearing scheduled for September 3 at the Convention Centre, Islamabad. The session will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Citizens and residents have been invited to attend the hearing and share their opinions and suggestions on the proposed changes. The CDA Water Directorate has already issued a public notice in this regard, formally initiating the process.

The increase in CDA water and sewerage charges is aimed at bridging the gap between revenue and expenditures while giving residents a chance to voice concerns before final implementation.