By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to raise water and sewerage charges in Islamabad. The CDA board has approved the hike in water and sanitation tariffs, which will be collected from 80,000 consumers based on plot sizes.

Currently, CDA generates Rs40 million annually from its Water and Sanitation Directorate, while annual expenses have reached Rs4 billion. To address this imbalance, the revision in water and sewerage charges will be presented at a public hearing scheduled for September 3 at the Convention Centre, Islamabad. The session will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Citizens and residents have been invited to attend the hearing and share their opinions and suggestions on the proposed changes. The CDA Water Directorate has already issued a public notice in this regard, formally initiating the process.

The increase in CDA water and sewerage charges is aimed at bridging the gap between revenue and expenditures while giving residents a chance to voice concerns before final implementation.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report