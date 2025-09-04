By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1419 New Fixtures To Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) reported that 1,419 new LED lights have been installed across Islamabad as part of a citywide upgrade to modern street lighting. The remaining fixtures will be completed within the current month.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a review meeting where officials said the new lights are now live on Srinagar Highway leading to the New Islamabad International Airport, on the Faizabad to Shah Faisal Mosque corridor, and on Margalla Road from F 5 to F 11. He directed an accelerated rollout in high-traffic corridors and in public parks.

The upgrade removes outdated and defective fixtures and replaces them with energy-efficient units that are expected to cut maintenance costs and to give brighter, lasting illumination. Randhawa asked that lighting and poles in F 9 Park and other green spaces be finished urgently so citizens can benefit quickly.

The CDA board also reviewed other projects. The Shaheen Chowk underpass bidding is complete, and an alternate traffic plan will be introduced to limit disruption near Fatima Jinnah Park. The T Chowk Rawat flyover will get permanent LED and SMD lighting. At Faizabad Interchange, the chairman ordered a permanent redesign to address long-standing congestion.

Officials briefed the meeting on the transformation of the CDA Nursery into a Gardenia Hub with greenhouses and floral shops. A dedicated area will be reserved for the diplomatic community to take part in the tree plantation. Uplift work at graveyards along the Expressway, including boundary walls, is near completion.

The chairman also urged that all projects advance without delay so the capital becomes safer and more inviting for residents and visitors alike.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

