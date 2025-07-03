By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cement Shipments In Pakistan Rise As Exports Surge

ISLAMABAD: Cement shipments in Pakistan increased by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to 46.22 million tonnes during FY25, primarily supported by a sharp rise in exports that offset a dip in local consumption.

According to industry data, domestic cement consumption in Pakistan slipped by 3.1% YoY to 37.02 million tonnes. In contrast, exports of cement surged by 29.5% to 9.20 million tonnes, providing a crucial boost to overall dispatches.

Regionally, cement mills in the North posted a 1.8% decline in total shipments to 32.41 million tonnes, with local sales down by 2.6% YoY. However, exports from this region still rose by 15.6% YoY. Meanwhile, mills in the South reported a robust 12.3% jump in total cement shipments in Pakistan to 13.81 million tonnes, powered by a 33% spike in exports despite a 5.2% contraction in domestic demand.

Looking at June alone, overall cement shipments dropped by 2.8% YoY to 3.46 million tonnes. This was mainly due to a steep 15.7% slide in local sales to 2.60 million tonnes, though exports jumped 81.7% to 0.86 million tonnes.

Analysts note that the strong export performance has been vital in sustaining total cement shipments in Pakistan amid softer domestic construction demand.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Telecom Data Usage Soars To 27897 Petabytes In 2024 25

Pakistan’s Telecom data usage soars to 27,897 petabytes in 2024-25

Federal Government To Close Utility Stores By July 2025

Federal Government to Close Utility Stores by July 2025

Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

CCP Imposes Rs42M Penalty on UDPL and IBL Over Market-Fixing Pact

National Savings Schemes Returns Slashed As Govt Revises Rates

Govt Set To Slash The National Savings Schemes Returns

Imf Rejects Pakistans Subsidy Plan For Crypto And Data Centers

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Subsidy Plan for Crypto and Data Centers

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones To Enforce Rules On Major City Roads

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones to Enforce Rules on Major City Roads

Amazon To Shut Down Freevee App By August

Amazon to Shut Down Freevee App by August

Pakistan It Exports To Us Could Surge Amid Tech Sector Growth And Trade Shifts

US Eyes $1 Billion Investment in Pakistan’s Mineral Sector

Senate Panel Briefed On Power Company Privatization Plans

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Subsidised Power Tariffs Plan

Lums Reveals Rs463m Cryptocurrency Holdings In Audited Financial Report

LUMS Reveals Rs463M Cryptocurrency Holdings in Audited Financial Report

Microsoft

Microsoft to Lay Off 9,000 Employees, Impacting Less Than 4% of Workforce

IBCC

Foreign Boards Expected to Come Under IBCC and Education Ministry

Instagram Profiles Of Pakistani Actors

India Unblocks Instagram Profiles of Pakistani Actors