Cement Shipments In Pakistan Rise As Exports Surge

ISLAMABAD: Cement shipments in Pakistan increased by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to 46.22 million tonnes during FY25, primarily supported by a sharp rise in exports that offset a dip in local consumption.

According to industry data, domestic cement consumption in Pakistan slipped by 3.1% YoY to 37.02 million tonnes. In contrast, exports of cement surged by 29.5% to 9.20 million tonnes, providing a crucial boost to overall dispatches.

Regionally, cement mills in the North posted a 1.8% decline in total shipments to 32.41 million tonnes, with local sales down by 2.6% YoY. However, exports from this region still rose by 15.6% YoY. Meanwhile, mills in the South reported a robust 12.3% jump in total cement shipments in Pakistan to 13.81 million tonnes, powered by a 33% spike in exports despite a 5.2% contraction in domestic demand.

Looking at June alone, overall cement shipments dropped by 2.8% YoY to 3.46 million tonnes. This was mainly due to a steep 15.7% slide in local sales to 2.60 million tonnes, though exports jumped 81.7% to 0.86 million tonnes.

Analysts note that the strong export performance has been vital in sustaining total cement shipments in Pakistan amid softer domestic construction demand.