Changan Alsvin Offers Rs. 275K Discount and 2 Years Free Service ( Offer ends soon)

Changan Pakistan has rolled out a special limited-time deal on its popular Alsvin sedan, offering major savings and added value for new customers.







Customers can now save up to Rs. 275,000 on any variant of the Changan Alsvin. This includes a flat Rs. 150,000 invoice discount on all models. In addition, buyers will receive a 2-year free Periodic Maintenance Package (PPM), worth Rs. 125,000, covering all scheduled vehicle servicing at no extra cost.

New Starting Price

With the current promotion, the Alsvin now starts at Rs. 3,949,000. The offer applies across the full lineup, making this an ideal time for prospective buyers to make their purchase with both cost savings and maintenance benefits.

This limited-time promotion is available nationwide and will run until June 30, 2025, or while stock lasts. Changan urges interested customers to act fast as stock is limited.







Booking Details

Those looking to take advantage of this offer should visit their nearest Changan dealership. Early bookings are recommended to secure preferred variants and avoid missing out due to stock constraints.

With this promotion, Changan is offering not just price relief but also long-term peace of mind through free servicing. It’s a move that blends affordability, convenience, and value. It is a rare combination in today’s auto market.