Chery plans EV charging stations every 50KM in Sindh

Chery has announced plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in all districts of Sindh. Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah recently visited the headquarters of Chery Holdings Group in Wuhu, China. This visit resulted in significant agreements aimed at enhancing Sindh’s electric vehicle and renewable energy infrastructure.







Chery Holdings is dedicated to establishing EV charging stations at intervals of every 50 kilometers across all districts in Sindh. This network will support the growing use of electric bikes, cars, and trucks in the province.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted,







“An EV charging station will be established every fifty kilometers across all districts of Sindh,” benefiting EV owners and modernizing the region’s transport system.

In addition to the charging infrastructure, Chery will set up an assembly plant in Karachi to produce affordable electric mini trucks. This initiative aims to foster green mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and generate employment opportunities for local communities.

Memon noted, “This project will provide low-cost transport options and help reduce carbon emissions, while also generating employment for local communities.”

Solar Energy Initiatives for Rural Sindh

Chery Holdings also pledged cooperation on solar energy projects, focusing on rural Sindh. Minister Nasir Hussain Shah shared that solar systems are already being distributed among low-income families to meet their basic electricity needs.

By solarizing homes, the province aims to ensure reliable energy access for underserved households, supporting economic stability and daily living. Shah emphasized that solarization will help reduce energy bills, ease load shedding problems, and boost local economic development.

The Sindh government is advancing inclusive transportation by promoting electric taxis. It is also introducing women-specific ‘Pink Taxis’ as part of its sustainable mobility goals.

Chery Holdings’ chairman Yin Tongyue reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable EV development and alternative energy projects. Both Sindh ministers praised the collaboration as essential for promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.