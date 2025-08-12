By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
A lifelike “robot antelope” is patrolling Tibet’s Hoh Xil plateau, marking China’s latest step in high-tech wildlife monitoring. The 5G- and AI-powered device mimics the endangered Tibetan antelope with doe-like eyes and thick brown fur. It uses advanced sensors to track migration, feeding, and mating habits in real time. The project, developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, blends conservation efforts with cutting-edge surveillance technology.

According to state media, the robot antelope integrates into China’s expanding surveillance network. 5G services reached Tibet in 2019, and by 2022, the region had one million users. A base station built in Gogmo in late 2023 extended network coverage to every district in the area.

China’s heavy investment in robotics includes tens of billions in subsidies and hosting the 2025 World Robot Conference. This infrastructure also supports AI-driven applications such as drones, telemedicine, and “smart” yak herding, boosting the region’s technological capabilities.

Beijing has tied Tibet’s development to its Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing trade routes with Central Asia while increasing digital presence near India. These efforts have also strengthened surveillance capabilities in the sensitive border region.

However, a July report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted concerns. It documented instances of China using local telecom networks in Nepal to monitor dissidents and conduct cyber theft.

