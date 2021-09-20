China is an important source of investment in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Addressing Pakistan’s relationship with China in terms of economic support, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the world’s second-largest economy is an important source of investment in Pakistan.

As reported by Pakistan Observer, PM Imran was presiding over a forum on investment promotion for Chinese entrepreneurs in Pakistan while making this statement.

The premier highlighted that since China was an important source of investment in Pakistan, sorting out and solving the challenges faced by Chinese enterprises is incredibly significant. This would further promote the transfer of more Chinese industries to the country.

Expert analysts agree that Pakistan’s economy will stay on a positive trajectory with the help of Chinese SMEs.

According to Chairman Grand Group of Companies Rehmatullah Javed, the problems faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan are mainly related to financing, lack of technological development and branding awareness.

However, he pointed out that with Chinese support, we can introduce the Chinese financing module to Pakistani SMEs and those who qualify can always get financing.

Recently, Vice Chairman of China Association for International Economic Cooperation (CAFIEC) Dai Xulong talked in depth about Pakistan’s potential as a digital economy. He expressed his nation’s intent to support Pakistan in the technological and scientific realms.

“We would like to share our experience in developing digital technology and scientific and technological innovation with Pakistan, but it takes a process,” he said.