China is ready to take necessary measures in response to Britain’s ban against Huawei which was labeled as ‘discriminatory’. The decision of Britain has destroyed the confidence of China’s investment in the country according to the commerce ministry of the country.

While addressing the weekly briefing, the ministry spokesperson Geo Feng said: “China is evaluating the Britain actions that have betrayed the free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights.”

On Wednesday British Prime Minister was warned by China Boris Johnson that the decision he took of banning Huawei from the 5G network would cost Britain heavily.

On Tuesday Johnson published the order of banning the Huawei equipment completely from the 5G network of Britain by the end of the year 2027. According to China, the decision is a result of Politicized pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Britain had mislaid independence when it comes to Huawei according to China’s foreign ministry. The ministry also stated that the government of Britain should make wise decisions in-line with its long term interests.

Gao also advised the British government to rectify the wrong behavior and protect the excellent trade ties among the countries. On the other hand, Donald Trump the president of USA said that he was responsible for UKs decision of banning the Huawei, but Britain denied that and stated that the decision was made due to the country’s security concerns regarding supplies of the Huawei’s products that could be interrupted due to the US sanctions.

In January Britain offered a little role to Huawei in 5G rollout. According to the USA, Huawei the largest manufacturer of telecom products is working for the Chinese Communist State and is un-trustable. In contrast, Huawei has denied all of the allegations stating that the US only wants to frustrate the growth of Huawei Technologies because no other company in the country can produce the same technology at a competitive price range

