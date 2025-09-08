By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future

Pakistan and China have signed a comprehensive Joint Action Plan for 2025-2029, aimed at deepening their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with a strong emphasis on technology and the digital economy. The plan was signed during a recent visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and outlines extensive collaboration across several key areas.

The plan’s centerpiece is a push to expand Pakistan’s digital infrastructure with explicit encouragement for Chinese firms to invest in fibre-optic networks, satellite internet, and international land and sea cables. This is expected to significantly boost broadband connectivity and support transit internet traffic through Pakistan, helping to transform the country into a regional technology hub.

Collaboration in the information technology sector will extend to emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud computing, and big data. To accelerate technology transfer and industry development, the nations will support the creation of an “Innovation Corridor” and IT industrial parks within Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones.

To build human capital, China has also pledged to provide 3,000 study and training opportunities for Pakistani students and professionals between 2025 and 2029.

Strengthening cybersecurity and data protection is another key pillar of the plan, with both countries agreeing to enhance cooperation in the digital security industry. Joint research and development is also on the agenda, with plans to establish joint labs focused on areas like disaster prevention, early warning systems, and small hydropower projects. The Belt and Road Science Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan will govern R&D in this field.

Furthermore, the two countries will advance space cooperation under the existing Space Cooperative Outline (2021–2030), including working together on lunar and deep space exploration, astronaut training, and the potential establishment of a Pakistan Space Center. In the marine and energy sectors, Pak-China joint efforts will empower marine resource research, offshore oil and gas geology, and mining.

The agreement also aims to boost industry adoption and commercialization by encouraging Chinese enterprises to invest in various Pakistani sectors, including manufacturing, mining, and agriculture. Both countries agreed for the modernization of cross-border postal and courier services with shared standards and technology exchanges.

The Joint Action Plan signifies a significant step toward bolstering Pakistan’s digital economy and technological capacity by leveraging Chinese investment, expertise, and resources.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

