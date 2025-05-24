China’s Cargo Drone Takes A Flight Of 1000 Miles

China’s CH-YH1000 drone has completed a journey of over 1,000 miles while carrying a payload of 2,200 pounds. The country is quickly advancing its capabilities in cargo drones, and the CH-YH1000 represents a significant recent development. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are intended to transform logistics, especially in remote and challenging environments.







The CH-YH1000, developed by Aerospace CH UAV Co. Ltd. (part of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation – CASC), is another addition to China’s growing fleet of cargo drones. It recently completed its maiden test flight with over 2200 pounds of cargo on May 22, 2025, in Northwest China.

The CH-YH1000 is a multi-purpose, medium-altitude logistics platform. It features a classic cargo aircraft layout with a twin-engine design and a high-wing configuration. This design enhances ground clearance, allowing for larger cargo holds and easier loading/unloading. It boasts a substantial payload capacity up to 2650 pounds, the drone has an impressive range of 1,500 kilometers, and a mission endurance of 10 hours.

The drone is specifically designed to address logistics challenges in remote regions, such as Xizang (Tibet) and Xinjiang, where traditional transport infrastructure is limited or costly. It aims to link central cities with remote townships, significantly reducing the cost and time of cargo delivery.







China’s cargo drones extend beyond just one model; here are others.

Developed by Yitong UAV System Co., the TP1000 is another significant cargo drone with a payload capacity exceeding 1,000 kg over 1500 km. It measures 10.97 meters in length, has a wingspan of 14.93 meters, and a total height of 4.19 meters. The TP1000 can be adapted for maritime surveillance, scientific research, resource monitoring, and infrastructure projects. It can be equipped with either a piston or turboprop engine for different operational requirements. It has already garnered commercial interest, with 30 orders placed by companies like ZTO Express and Asian Express Aviation. Its certification process with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is expected to begin in late 2025.

Another notable drone is, HH-100, developed by the state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and Tengden Industries. It has a stated payload capacity of around 700 kilograms with a range of 2,000 kilometers. The HH-100 can operate at altitudes up to 5,000 meters, making it suitable for mountainous or challenging environments.

Next, we have W500, this cargo drone is named for its impressive payload of 5,000 kilograms (11,023 pounds), making it one of China’s largest cargo drones. It has a maximum range of 2,600 kilometers, reaching a cruising speed of up to 526 km/h.

These developments highlight China’s strategic investment in unmanned aerial logistics, aiming to create a highly efficient, versatile air transport network for commercial delivery, military support, and humanitarian aid.