China’s photonics scene just hit a new high. Researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) have unveiled a groundbreaking optical computing photonic chip boasting 100 parallel data lanes. And a theoretical peak of 2,560 TOPS at a 50 GHz optical clock rate.







This innovation not only pushes the envelope in optical computing but could significantly reshape the landscape of AI, edge devices, and data center technology.

High Performance with 100 Data Lanes

The architecture of this chip departs from the one-lane approach used in traditional optical processors. Instead, a soliton microcomb structure divides a laser into over 100 distinct wavelength channels within the chipset. Consider converting a single-lane highway into a 100-lane motorway, which significantly increases data capacity while maintaining the same footprint and clock frequency.

These lanes have a 40 nm bandwidth and enable fully reconfigurable routing with minimal energy loss. The end result is a chip capable of ultra-fast parallel processing while avoiding thermal bottlenecks common in electronic designs.







Chinese Photonic Chip Benefits

This leap could offer a greener, faster alternative to GPUs for AI workloads. Neural networks typically demand vast parallel computations, and the chip’s multi-wavelength setup handles that natively.

Beyond AI, its low latency and energy efficiency also suit edge computing scenarios—like autonomous drones, real-time data analysis, and high-frequency trading. European and American firms are also racing in silicon photonics, but China’s move positions it as a serious contender. The new TFLN pilot line from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, producing wafers at modulation speeds above 110 GHz, adds punch to China’s growing photonics infrastructure.

What’s Next For China’s Photonic Chip Ambitions

SIOM’s 100-lane chip remains experimental, but progress is swift. CHIPX’s pilot line, capable of producing 12,000 six-inch wafers annually, emphasizes practical scale in thin-film lithium niobate photonics.

Experts say China may soon integrate photonic chips into actual AI infrastructure, especially in areas where power and heat constraints limit current electronic hardware.

While US export controls limit access to some semiconductor tools, photonic chips, using different materials and fabrication techniques, could bypass part of the barrier. The broader silicon photonics market is projected to surge from $1.26 billion in 2022 to $7.86 billion by 2030.

Future of AI

China’s 100-lane photonic chip proves its ambition in the post-silicon era. With massive TOPS potential, energy efficiency, and scalable production, this innovation could reshape global AI hardware.

As other countries focus on silicon and next-gen EUV nodes, China’s photonics push offers a viable alternative and possibly a powerful lead.