CIRCLE introduces She Loves Tech Pakistan 2020; aims to empower 10,000 women & girls

CIRCLE, a revolutionary tech start-up from Pakistan, is bringing ‘She Loves Tech 2020’; a globally acclaimed women-centric technology start-up competition, now the largest in the world, yet again to Pakistan.

In this edition, CIRCLE will be hosting SheLovesTech in 10 cities (Sukkur, Multan, and Faisalabad etc) across Pakistan, in addition to AJK, while working with different NGOs, academic institutes, incubators and ecosystem partners across the country.

Regarding this development, CIRCLE founder Sadaffe Abid said, “With She Loves Tech Pakistan, we aspire to build a platform to support women-led businesses. This year we have an ambitious goal to reach 10,000 women & girls through pitches, digital boot camps, workshops and more. I strongly believe that Pakistan must build policies and systems to support and encourage women.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this year CIRCLE is hosting 10 virtual local rounds, making it possible for women to join from the comfort of their home, irrespective of their cities. Furthermore, the goal is to reach 10,000 young minds of women and girls, not only through the startup competition but also through the pitches, panels, inspiring talks, digital boot camps and workshops, especially mapped out for women.

Initially, start-ups will pitch in the local rounds and then the country’s top-12 will compete in the final Pakistan round. Prior to the final, top mentors will be assigned to the finalists who will be able to hold office hours with the mentors on topics ranging from marketing, refining their pitch to business planning and fundraising.

In addition, CIRCLE is also bringing key incubators and stakeholders on board to execute the local rounds of the competition that includes Momentum, NIC Karachi, NIC Islamabad, NIC Peshawar, NIC Quetta, Colabs, Tech Valley, Durshals, IBA Sukkur, Startup Grind Faisalabad, Rupali Foundation, KADO and SUIC among others, who are partnering with CIRCLE to host the rounds and support in the outreach efforts.CIRCLE is supported by HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank to take She Loves Tech Pakistan national and grow women in technology. Special mentoring sessions are planned with the top Computer Science women students in the country. UNDP is also a partner to further youth development esp. women’s empowerment. With Pakistan having one of the lowest female labour force participation rates in the region at only 25%, CIRCLE is promoting She Loves Tech to encourage women startups and women in technology.

The 2020 edition of She Loves Tech will be happening in 30+ locations globally including China, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong etc.

