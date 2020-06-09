Circle Women’s new initiative Tech Karo will help girls learn programming at home

The CEO and founder of Circle women have launched an initiative known as “Tech Karo” which will empower the women and will be a stepping stone for them in the world of technology. The initiative will teach the girls different courses like digital marketing, programming, and coding, etc.

According to an estimate, only 14 percent of women are linked with the Pakistan technology sector. Comparing it with the rest of the world, this percentage is the lowest. Circle 2020 is a startup that has an aim to accelerate Pakistani women in the field of Information and Technology. Sadaffe Abid’s main motto is to observe gender equality in the IT sector of Pakistan. There are many students enrolled in the online courses and the tech firm conducted many successful internships.

In an interview, the CEO said: “we develop and support the entrepreneur and leadership capacity of women and youth in Pakistan to bring about economic growth and social change.”

Circle Pakistan promotes gender equality via a fellowship program, dialogue, and monitoring, via the workshop. In research and advocacy to gain women’s equal representation and success through building a knowledge base.

According to Saddafe as much as 68% of women graduate in Pakistan but are somehow unable to join the workforce. The females who do join the workforce are underrepresented in a senior management position. The goal of Tech Karo is to train the under-served female individuals and introduce them to the IT workforce.

