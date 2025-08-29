By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Crypto Market Faces 4 5 Billion In Token Unlocks This September

This coming September, the crypto ecosystem will brace for one of its biggest liquidity surges yet. Experts suggest approximately $4.5 billion worth of tokens will be unlocked. These tokens, previously tied up in vesting agreements, are now preparing to enter circulation. Which is raising questions about whether markets will see volatility or a smooth absorption of supply.

Unlock Breakdown and Market Impacts

According to Tokenomist data, September’s unlock volume includes $1.17 billion in cliff unlocks. These are large, one-time releases. There is a further $3.36 billion in linear unlock which will spread out gradually to reduce pressure on trading markets.

If you are wondering how these waves might look like, you can keep a tab on the cryptocurrency prices against PKR on TechJuice’s currency converter.

Major Projects Leading the Unlock Wave

Several high-profile projects are at the center of this unlock cycle:

  • Sui (SUI): Unlocking over $153 million via cliff vesting. With only 35.1% of tokens currently circulating, the sudden release could test liquidity levels.
  • Fasttoken (FTN): Unlocking $90 million, though with 96% of its supply already unlocked, the market disruption risk remains low.
  • Aptos (APT): Roughly $50 million in new supply may weigh on price performance if demand doesn’t catch up.
  • Arbitrum (ARB): Expected to release about $48 million worth of tokens.

Other notable schedules include Starknet ($16.85M), Sei ($16.49M), Immutable ($13.4M), and ZK ($10.7M). All of these will collectively add to September’s liquidity wave, analysts warn.

Why Token Unlocks Matter

Historically, cliff unlocks have rattled traders, sparking price drops as sudden supply enters thin markets. Linear unlocks, by comparison, are easier to digest. However, market behavior is changing.

Crypto enthusiasts and experts such as Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath, argues that investors are no longer obsessing over “unlock anxiety.” Instead, emphasis is shifting toward fundamentals, such as real-world adoption, ecosystem growth, governance structures, and long-term project sustainability. This evolution in mindset means September’s $4.5 billion unlock may not spark the same panic as past events.

Investor Strategy for September

To navigate the coming wave of token unlocks in September 2025, analysts suggest:

  • Tracking key project dates: especially for SUI, APT, ARB, and FTN.
  • Evaluating fundamentals, not just supply metrics.
  • Preparing for volatility after cliff unlocks, but balancing with linear vesting opportunities.
  • Diversifying exposure across tokens with different vesting structures.

Bitcoin has not had a smooth ride in August: it reached an all-time high this month, reaching beyond $123,900, before falling sharply to $110,000, which is the lowest in seven weeks. The pullback was triggered by a massive sell-off, where a whale offloaded 24,000 BTC, causing the price to slide. Technical indicators suggest fading upward momentum, with the RSI showing bearish divergence, raising concern of a potential bull trap. Despite volatility, analysts forecast a possible rebound toward $118,000 and beyond if key levels hold

The key question remains: will markets absorb the surge seamlessly, or will supply pressure crack investor confidence?

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Is Fortnite Going Indie Drg Collab Might Be A Strategy Change
Is Fortnite Going Indie? DRG Collab Might Be A Strategy Change!
Toyota Global Sales 2025 Reach Record High Retains Top Automaker Spot
Toyota Indus Profitability Jumps to Rs23 Billion in FY2025
Cctv Surveillance Harassment Case Leads To Rs50000 Compensation Order
CCTV Surveillance Harassment Case Leads to Rs50,000 Fine
Nccia Powers Extended To Probe Money Laundering Cases
NCCIA Powers Extended to Probe Money Laundering Cases
Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum
MathGPT, the AI Tutor Expands to 50+ US Colleges and Universities
Scientists Reach Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough That Can Revolutionize The Internet
NHA, Railways Scrap Right of Way Charges to Speed Up Fiberization
Karachi Students Summoned in BIEK Result Scam Probe
Pta Cancels Licenses Of Worldcall Wateen Three Others Over Unpaid Dues
PTA Cancels Licenses of WorldCall, Wateen, Three Others Over Unpaid Dues
Pakistans Foreign Reserves Rise To 19 6 Billion
Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Rise to $19.6 Billion
Pac Exposes Bisp Scandal Millions Paid To Dead Govt Officials
PAC Exposes BISP Scandal: Millions Paid to Dead, Govt Officials
Ptcl
PTCL Group Posts 16% Revenue Growth in H1 2025
Iphone 17
iPhone 17 Pre-Orders: Key Details and Expectations
Ccp La Gi
CCP Clears 117 Merger Applications in Pakistan