Crypto Market Faces 4 5 Billion In Token Unlocks This September

This coming September, the crypto ecosystem will brace for one of its biggest liquidity surges yet. Experts suggest approximately $4.5 billion worth of tokens will be unlocked. These tokens, previously tied up in vesting agreements, are now preparing to enter circulation. Which is raising questions about whether markets will see volatility or a smooth absorption of supply.

Unlock Breakdown and Market Impacts

According to Tokenomist data, September’s unlock volume includes $1.17 billion in cliff unlocks. These are large, one-time releases. There is a further $3.36 billion in linear unlock which will spread out gradually to reduce pressure on trading markets.

Major Projects Leading the Unlock Wave

Several high-profile projects are at the center of this unlock cycle:

Sui (SUI): Unlocking over $153 million via cliff vesting. With only 35.1% of tokens currently circulating, the sudden release could test liquidity levels.

Unlocking over $153 million via cliff vesting. With only 35.1% of tokens currently circulating, the sudden release could test liquidity levels. Fasttoken (FTN): Unlocking $90 million, though with 96% of its supply already unlocked, the market disruption risk remains low.

Unlocking $90 million, though with 96% of its supply already unlocked, the market disruption risk remains low. Aptos (APT): Roughly $50 million in new supply may weigh on price performance if demand doesn’t catch up.

Roughly $50 million in new supply may weigh on price performance if demand doesn’t catch up. Arbitrum (ARB): Expected to release about $48 million worth of tokens.

Other notable schedules include Starknet ($16.85M), Sei ($16.49M), Immutable ($13.4M), and ZK ($10.7M). All of these will collectively add to September’s liquidity wave, analysts warn.

Why Token Unlocks Matter

Historically, cliff unlocks have rattled traders, sparking price drops as sudden supply enters thin markets. Linear unlocks, by comparison, are easier to digest. However, market behavior is changing.

Crypto enthusiasts and experts such as Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath, argues that investors are no longer obsessing over “unlock anxiety.” Instead, emphasis is shifting toward fundamentals, such as real-world adoption, ecosystem growth, governance structures, and long-term project sustainability. This evolution in mindset means September’s $4.5 billion unlock may not spark the same panic as past events.

Investor Strategy for September

To navigate the coming wave of token unlocks in September 2025, analysts suggest:

Tracking key project dates: especially for SUI, APT, ARB, and FTN.

Evaluating fundamentals, not just supply metrics.

Preparing for volatility after cliff unlocks, but balancing with linear vesting opportunities.

Diversifying exposure across tokens with different vesting structures.

The key question remains: will markets absorb the surge seamlessly, or will supply pressure crack investor confidence?