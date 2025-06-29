Cursor’s ambassador in Pakistan, Yahya Qureshi, has announced that the first Cursor event in Islamabad is happening soon, aiming to revolutionize AI coding for developers by fostering an engaged local community.

Sharing his excitement on LinkedIn, Yahya Qureshi revealed plans to launch Cursor’s community-building efforts in Pakistan, starting with an event in Islamabad that will focus on AI coding for developers. As an advocate for speeding up execution of the best ideas, he praised Cursor for transforming not just how developers code, but how they think and create.

Qureshi said the Islamabad event will bring AI coding for developers to the forefront through interactive meetups, hands-on sessions, and Q&A opportunities with top engineers. His goal is to cultivate a welcoming environment where anyone serious about building innovative products can learn and thrive.

The upcoming gathering has sparked anticipation in Pakistan’s tech circles, eager to explore how AI can elevate their development processes. With Cursor leading the charge, the Islamabad event promises to be the first step in a larger mission to empower local developers with cutting-edge AI tools.