The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), in its Telecommunication Sector Audit for 2024–25, accused Jazz of overcharging subscribers by Rs6.58 billion during the fiscal year 2023–24.

According to the report, the operator allegedly billed customers at rates higher than those approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The audit noted violations of the Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996, and the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009.

Jazz Rejects Allegations

In a detailed response, Jazz has firmly denied the accusations made in the AGP audit, calling the findings “misleading and inaccurate.” The company emphasized that every tariff and service it offers is introduced only after receiving formal approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). According to Jazz, all processes are guided by well-defined regulatory frameworks, leaving no room for unauthorized charges.

The operator further stated that it has submitted detailed records to the authorities, including documented approvals, evidence of mandated contributions, and proof of compliance with telecom regulations. By presenting this evidence, Jazz aims to demonstrate that its operations remain fully lawful, transparent, and consistent with industry requirements.

At the same time, the company assured customers that no overbilling practices exist, insisting that its services remain both affordable and regulator-approved. Jazz maintains that it continues to serve millions of subscribers in Pakistan with fair pricing and reliable offerings and that the audit observations should be assessed in light of official records and regulatory oversight.

Regulatory Oversight Under Spotlight

The audit not only questions Jazz’s billing practices but also points to potential gaps in the PTA’s regulatory oversight. Analysts believe this case underscores long-standing challenges in monitoring telecom operators in Pakistan’s highly competitive sector.

Industry Implications

Telecom operators in Pakistan frequently face disputes over pricing and service quality. The latest controversy has reignited debates about consumer protection, regulatory enforcement, and transparency in the industry.

The outcome of this dispute could shape regulatory measures and influence how telecom companies structure their pricing strategies in the future.