Daraz and Careem are trading jabs on Twitter and the fans are loving it!

By Shaheryar Ehsan on
November 4, 2020  -   Like us now!  
 

Every once in a while you encounter moments where brands take jabs at one another for their events or marketing strategies. Today is one such day when Daraz and Careem are taking turns to roast each other while the fans enjoy a comical ride.

It all started when a fan tagged Careem to introduce a campaign like Daraz Gyara Gyara:

And then Daraz started the war:

Which is quite a lot of discounts to be precise.

Obviously, Careem wasn’t going to let this fly and it responded back:

Meanwhile Daraz says there are too many people to fit in one Careem car:

And Careem hit back that Daraz is copypasting Money Heist:

Is Careem going to get the last word or is Daraz going to respond? Stay tuned as update this article with more tweets as they come in!

UPDATE: The war is not over yet as Daraz has responded:

Do you agree with Daraz?

Careem just did some serious math:

And they are demanding a response:

Things don’t look like they will stop anytime soon!

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates.Follow @techjuicepk

 
previous
PM’s Industrial Energy Package will boost productivity, lower costs: Minister of Industries & Production
 
 
random
 
next
WhatsApp is adding disappearing messages and storage management tools
 