Daraz and Careem are trading jabs on Twitter and the fans are loving it!

Every once in a while you encounter moments where brands take jabs at one another for their events or marketing strategies. Today is one such day when Daraz and Careem are taking turns to roast each other while the fans enjoy a comical ride.

It all started when a fan tagged Careem to introduce a campaign like Daraz Gyara Gyara:

@Careempak kabhi tum log bhi aeysa kaam kar lia karo! — ♻️ Mubashir 🍏 (@mubashirmahmood) November 4, 2020

And then Daraz started the war:

Which is quite a lot of discounts to be precise.

Obviously, Careem wasn’t going to let this fly and it responded back:

Jab 'kaam' (heist) hojaye bata dena… gari bhaij denge 😉@darazpk pic.twitter.com/cS6EFkWwQb — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile Daraz says there are too many people to fit in one Careem car:

Gyara log hain @careempak, aik gari say kaam nahe chalayga…. Bari wali hai kiya? Ya sirf batian hi bari bari hain 😛 #Superapp https://t.co/1lpyiKe6Dj — Daraz (@darazpk) November 4, 2020

And Careem hit back that Daraz is copypasting Money Heist:

Is Careem going to get the last word or is Daraz going to respond? Stay tuned as update this article with more tweets as they come in!

UPDATE: The war is not over yet as Daraz has responded:

Copy pasted ho ya jo bi, discount tou 50 crore ka hii hoga 😉 #DarazGyaraGyara https://t.co/8AjzHjYQNl — Daraz (@darazpk) November 4, 2020

Do you agree with Daraz?

Careem just did some serious math:

Sab ko 50 crore ka discount miley ga?

50 crore / 20 crore awaam = Rs. 2.5? 😂 https://t.co/sDUOGMjCvG — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 4, 2020

And they are demanding a response:

Things don’t look like they will stop anytime soon!

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk