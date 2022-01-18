Daraz unveils a brand new look as it moves into its next phase of growth

Daraz, South Asia’s leading e-commerce platform, unveiled its new brand look today – building on a successful 2021 of significant progress for the company. Bjarke Mikkelsen, Founder, and CEO of Daraz Group said the launch marks an exciting step forward for the business.

“Daraz has grown so much over the past seven years and as we move into the next chapter of our journey, now is the right time for us to evolve the brand to showcase how we are shifting gears as a business to drive a significantly enhanced customer experience. “The new brand look still represents the elements that have always been part of our DNA – progress, innovation, exploration, and discovery. At the same time, it signifies a shift to a more personal experience that will allow us to create greater connectivity between buyers and sellers on our platform,” said Mr Mikkelsen.

One of the main drivers to refresh the brand is Daraz’s ambition to make e-commerce a key part of people’s daily lives across its five markets in South Asia – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar.

“We recognize that to achieve this ambition we need to create more personal experiences, ensure that we deliver quality products and services at each step of the customer journey, and create new avenues of entertainment and engagement for our customers. This brand refresh will play a key role in helping us elevate and evolve our offering across these crucial areas,” added Mr Mikkelsen.

A key change is a new icon, which represents a package that is symbolic of how the e-commerce platform physically connects SME sellers to customers. At the center of the icon is an arrow that highlights the focus on progress and fast deliveries, but also resembles a “play button” symbolizing how Daraz is continually innovating to create a more dynamic content experience for users.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan said,

“Over the last 18 months, we have been focusing relentlessly on improving our customer experience at every touchpoint. As we take this focus to even greater heights, an important part of the process has been evolving our brand so that it continues to reflect our journey of innovation, customer experience, and creating personalized engagement with all of our users in Pakistan and across South Asia.”

As part of the new brand look, Daraz is also consolidating all of its brands under the overall Daraz umbrella brand to simplify the experience for customers. Daraz has also launched a new website, Daraz.com, that showcases the new brand and gives people a better understanding of who Daraz is and what it stands for.