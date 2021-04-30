DDWP approves Rs650 million 5G & IoT project

The Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the third meeting of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) for FY 2021-22 held at the Committee Room of the Ministry of IT in Islamabad on Friday.

As reported by DND, the meeting gave approval of a project National Center for testing 5G/IoT Products and Services worth Rs 651.771 million.

Meanwhile, the Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired a meeting regarding the Progress Review of PSDP FY-2020-21.

The meeting emphasized upon complete use of funds allocated for IT projects of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

The Chair was apprised about the current status of projects especially regarding usage of funds.

While addressing the meeting, the Federal Secretary at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui reiterated the speedy utilization of funds for the projects.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui gave direction to concerned departments to completely use funds in a current financial year.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO), and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation for some exciting IT-related projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, including a data center and an IT Park.