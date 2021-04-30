PM Imran Khan inaugurates major IT projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated several important and major projects of the Special Communication Organization (SCO) today, on the occasion of his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The projects fall under the umbrella of Telecom and Information Technology development. The PM also laid the foundation stone for new upcoming IT-related projects undertaken by SCO.

At the inauguration, DG SCO Major General Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq briefed the Prime Minister about projects, which include telecommunications and internet services to help revolutionize the region.

PM Imran emphasized the importance of these projects in keeping pace with the rapid developments in the world of communication and information technology.

“I am pleased to witness the recent remarkable developments in the communication and information technology and Information technology sector, which is reflected in the development of mobile services, such as the launch of 4G and broadband services, and digital solutions related to cloud based Data Centers, and these are all indicators of very positive progress in the region,” the premier said.

SCO has embarked on a number of major mega projects to further enhance the telecom services for the people of the region. SCO aims to expand all these services and make the dream of digital transformation a reality for the youth of GB.

Many of these projects have been completed ahead of schedule. These include Pak-China OFC Project Phase-1, SCO Triple Play Service (GPON), IP-based VSAT Hub, state-of-the-art SCO KIU Incubation Center Gilgit, and installation of Ali Sadpara BTS at K2 Base Camp Concordia.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of some new projects to be launched soon, includes Pak-China OFC Project Phase II, SCO Data Center Gilgit, and SCO IT Park Nasirabad Hunza.

These initiatives by SCO are a practical manifestation of the organization’s commitment to integrating the people of the region, youth, especially students, with the latest technology and enable them to be a part of the digital world for which the SCO is always committed.