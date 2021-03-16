DHL’s first delivery to the moon: You can now send a selfie with your partner to the moon

DHL, one of the biggest courier companies globally, is presenting a unique and potentially “once in a lifetime opportunity” to people across the globe. People can take a selfie with their loved ones, upload it and make their memories a part of space for eternity by having it sent to the moon, in what the company hails as “DHL’s first delivery to the moon”.

“Take a selfie with your loved one and join us on our mission to the Moon! Now is your chance to send your precious memories to outer space!” the company’s website says. The service appears to be free and is available for anyone wanting to express their love to another person while also intending to give a literal meaning to the phrase, “Love you to the moon and back”.

“DHL’s unique, one-of-a-kind mission speaks directly to the romantic sweethearts, the best friends, the proud parents and anyone who wants to look up at the night sky and see a cherished memory glowing amongst the twinkling stars. Our DHL postcards are the perfect way to show that special someone how much you love them.”, states DHL.

People wanting to take advantage of DHL’s offer can upload their selfie with anyone they want to, enter their names and message, name and e-mail and agree to the terms to proceed further. The tool will then turn the selfie into a standard postcard, with the caption, “Love you to the moon and back”.

The service being offered is part of the larger Astrobotic mission to launch the Peregrine Lander, a new spacecraft vehicle set to deliver cargo to the moon in 2021. The spacecraft will carry payloads relating to “resource development, scientific investigation, technology demonstration, exploration, marketing, arts and entertainment for governments, companies, universities, nonprofits and individuals”.

An additional service, called MoonBox, is being offered to let people “immortalize their keepsake on the moon”. It allows people to make items such as cufflinks or rings a part of the payload being sent to the lunar surface by storing them in a customizable moon capsule. Prices for the service start at $460.