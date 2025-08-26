By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 22 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister

Islamabad: Ms Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States, met Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss deeper ties in technology and digital trade. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in digital transformation and innovation to support bilateral economic ties. Pak-US IT cooperation emerged as the central theme of the discussion.

Ms Baker brings a long diplomatic record in the region and a clear interest in economic and digital diplomacy. She was a Deputy Chief of Mission in Islamabad and has had senior postings throughout the Middle East and North Africa. She brings experience with economic engagement and technology policy that corresponds to Pakistan priorities of digital development.

The officials discussed the practical measures to be developed to enhance cooperation. It discussed support for digital competency plans among the young generation, standardization in promoting the growth of startups, and methods to stimulate investment in technology infrastructure by the private sector. The two sides decided to stay in close contact and explore joint initiatives that can enhance more rapid adoption of digital in both the public and the private sectors. Pak-US IT Cooperation will seek to carry out dialogue into quantifiable initiatives.

Responding to TechJuice’ query, the U S Embassy said the meeting was a part of continued engagement with Pakistan technology stakeholders. According to the embassy statement, these regular engagements represent a US desire to grow its relationship in the areas of economy, trade, and technology, and the embassy is free to discuss financial technology as one of the efforts to pursue cooperation in the economic sphere.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Elon Musk Claims Grok 2 5 Is Open Source But Is It Really True
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2.5 is Open Source, But is It REALLY True?
Moitt And Cch Partner To Build Model Digital College
MoITT and CCH Partner to Build Model Digital College
Pta
PTA Brings 98% of Telecom Sites Back Online Within 72 Hours After Karachi Rains
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10 In H1 2025 Report
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10% in H1 2025 Report
Youtube Expands Hype Program Globally And Enhances Creator Tools
YouTube Expands ‘Hype’ Program Globally and Enhances Creator Tools
Punjab Govt
Punjab Govt. Rents 15,000 Tablets for Province-Wide Survey Drive
Aws Microsoft And Google Come Together To Combat Vendor Lock In
AWS, Microsoft, and Google Come Together to Combat Vendor Lock-In
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Iphone 17 Launch
Apple Confirms Official Launch Date For iPhone 17
Ecc Clears Rs11bn Ptv Bailout Petroleum Levy Recovery
ECC Clears Rs11bn PTV Bailout, Petroleum Levy Recovery
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve Into Banking Ransomware Trojan
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve into Banking Ransomware Trojan
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Dollar Purchases Push Reserves to $14.5 Billion