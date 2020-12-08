Digitize your business networking using this startup’s Digital Contact Card

Digital Contact Card is a startup that is launching a new product – of course, you guessed it. It is a Digital Contact Card! The digital contact card eliminates the need to printed contact cards in your wallet whenever you go to meet a new client or even in your office. All you need is a single card that instantly transfers all your information to the desired phone using a single tap.

The card does not require any sort of application to be installed for Android phones or most iPhones. All you have to do is bring the card near your phone at the suggested locations and tap the card. It automatically transfers your desired information to the phone. You can share information like your picture, social media links, phone number, address, and a bunch of other stuff.

The card can also be updated whenever you want to eliminate the need to get a new card printed. It also comes in custom designs that the company offers. The company is offering the card for PKR 1.5k at the moment and there is no monthly subscription either.

With everything going digital, it is only apt that your networking goes digital as well.

Image Source: DigitalContactCard

