DIRBS brings in PKR 90 billion in custom duties in 2019-2020

In a press release, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that since the implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), the import of mobile devices via legal channels has increased from 17.2 Million in 2018 to 28.02 Million in 2019 (63% increase). In 2020, 32.83 million devices have so far been imported.

Impact of #DIRBS:

💡 Through the System, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a total of PKR 90 Billion in custom duties during Jan 2019 to Nov 2020 on formal imports. 📱📱 This is PKR 68 Billion more than custom duties collected in 2018 i.e. PKR 22 Billion. pic.twitter.com/WMuoovia43 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 9, 2020

PTA has blocked 175 thousand devices’ IMEI reported as stolen through DIRBS. The system has also identified and blocked 24.3 Million fake/replica mobile devices and 657,645 IMEIs which were cloned/duplicated.

Impact of #DIRBS: Import of mobile devices via legal channels has increased from: 17.2 Million in 2018 ➡️ 28.02 Million in 2019 (63% increase) 📈In 2020, 32.83 Million devices have so far been imported. pic.twitter.com/dOSGIF3fzD — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 9, 2020

The successful execution of the System has led to the establishment of 29 local assembly facilities. These facilities have produced over 20 million devices since 2019 with over 1.5 million 4G smartphones. The implementation of DIRBS has been the catalyst for local mobile devices manufacturing, providing a level playing field to local manufacturers. It has also unleashed the potential for placing Pakistan on the map of global mobile device exporters.

Impact of #DIRBS:

✅ 24.3 Million fake/replica mobile devices blocked

✅ 175 thousand stolen devices’ IMEI blocked.

✅+657 Thousand cloned/duplicated IMEIs blocked. pic.twitter.com/39GDyWxgjp — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 9, 2020

Furthermore, through DIRBS, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a total of PKR 90 Billion in custom duties from Jan 2019 to Nov 2020 on formal imports. This is PKR 68 Billion more than custom duties collected in 2018 i.e. PKR 22Billion (309% increase). Moreover, DIRBS has also enabled PKR 9 Billion revenue collection under individual category during the period from 15 January 2019 to 3 Dec 2020. Before DIRBS implementation, this was an untapped area and no revenue was being collected in the category.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk