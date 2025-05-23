Disney Sues Youtube Over Exec Poaching

YouTube’s aggressive push into live sports has triggered a major legal battle with media giant Disney. At the center of the dispute is Justin Connolly, a seasoned Disney executive with over 20 years of experience, who recently joined YouTube as its new Global Head of Media and Sports.







Disney filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing YouTube and Connolly of breach of contract, tortious interference, and unfair competition. The lawsuit aims to block Connolly’s hiring, citing concerns about confidential information being misused.

Disney’s Core Complaint

In its legal filing, Disney emphasizes Connolly’s critical role in ongoing negotiations, particularly involving a license renewal deal with YouTube itself. The company argues that Connolly’s switch is more than just a career change; it presents a strategic risk, as he holds intimate knowledge of Disney’s:

Distribution agreements

Financial arrangements related to YouTube

Negotiation tactics and internal strategies

Disney’s legal counsel stated:







“It would be extremely prejudicial to Disney for Connolly to breach the contract which he negotiated just a few months ago and switch teams when Disney is working on a new licensing deal with the company that is trying to poach him.”

The lawsuit also alleges that YouTube actively induced Connolly to break a binding contract set to last until at least March 1, 2027.

Connolly, who headed Disney’s Platform Distribution group and played a key role in the launch of ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer service, resigned last week without confirming his next steps. Disney became aware of YouTube’s job offer to Connolly in April, right in the middle of crucial distribution negotiations.

He had signed a fresh three-year deal in November 2024, with a one-time exit clause that extended until 2027.

Why does this hire matter to YouTube?

YouTube’s acquisition of Connolly comes at a pivotal moment. The platform is set to stream the NFL’s opening week game on September 5th, the first ever to be exclusively available for free on YouTube.

YouTube TV now has around 9.4 million subscribers. It’s become a major player in the streaming world, especially for live sports. The $14 billion NFL deal boosted its status. YouTube also works with top networks like ESPN, Fox, NBC, and CBS. It’s creating a sports hub with both free and paid viewing options.

Connolly’s appointment, announced internally by YouTube on Thursday, is a clear sign that the platform is aiming for an even bigger role in sports broadcasting.

The Connolly controversy highlights the broader competition heating up in the streaming world. Giants like:

Amazon is moving into NBA territory

Netflix is expanding its NFL coverage

Apple is deepening its ties with MLB and MLS

As audiences shift to digital platforms, securing top executives with insider knowledge has become a new front in the battle for dominance.

What’s Next?

Disney is seeking an injunction to prevent Connolly from working with YouTube. Legal experts are watching closely, drawing comparisons to a similar 2016 case where Fox sued Netflix over employee poaching.

While YouTube has yet to comment, Disney’s lawsuit signals that the media wars are no longer just about content. They’re also about the people who control it.

This case could redefine how media companies approach talent acquisition and contract enforcement in the high-stakes world of streaming sports.