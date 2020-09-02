Disrupted cellular connectivity in lesser than 6% areas of Karachi due to heavy downpour: PTA

Mobile operators are working round the clock to restore connectivity in various areas of Karachi as rains wreak havoc on the provincial capital. Being the hub of business enterprises as well as hosting the stock exchange, Karachi is one of the most important cities of the country which has been flooded with continuous rains over the past few weeks.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in a press release stated that cellular mobile operators have restored connectivity to major parts of the city but around 6% areas still facing connectivity issues. The major challenge is the restoration of grid power facility in numerous areas because of which mobile operators are unable to provide services.

Given below is the tweet from PTA:

The major challenge being posed right now is to restore power to the areas as soon as possible. PM Imran Khan has ordered NDMA to clean up the areas plus various other organizations are also facilitating the process of cleaning up the streets.

Twitter has been flooded with comments of continuous power outages in Karachi lasting more than 70 hours too. Given below is a series of tweets highlighting the situation in Karachi:

One user shared that he has been out of touch with his family:

Here is a list of emergency contact numbers for citizens of Karachi:

Here are a series of pictures highlighting rescue operations in the city:

 

