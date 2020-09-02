Disrupted cellular connectivity in lesser than 6% areas of Karachi due to heavy downpour: PTA

Mobile operators are working round the clock to restore connectivity in various areas of Karachi as rains wreak havoc on the provincial capital. Being the hub of business enterprises as well as hosting the stock exchange, Karachi is one of the most important cities of the country which has been flooded with continuous rains over the past few weeks.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in a press release stated that cellular mobile operators have restored connectivity to major parts of the city but around 6% areas still facing connectivity issues. The major challenge is the restoration of grid power facility in numerous areas because of which mobile operators are unable to provide services.

Given below is the tweet from PTA:

Press Release: Services of Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were disrupted in #Karachi during last few days due to unprecedented rains and closure of service because of Muharram. pic.twitter.com/7VnvPvgvTN — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2020

The major challenge being posed right now is to restore power to the areas as soon as possible. PM Imran Khan has ordered NDMA to clean up the areas plus various other organizations are also facilitating the process of cleaning up the streets.

Twitter has been flooded with comments of continuous power outages in Karachi lasting more than 70 hours too. Given below is a series of tweets highlighting the situation in Karachi:

For the past two nights @KElectricPk has been turning off our power from 11 pm to 7 a.m. Their response to complaints: technical fault. So the fault times itself every night? #weird #excuse #power — jehan_ara (@jehan_ara) August 31, 2020

One user shared that he has been out of touch with his family:

My family in Karachi has been out of touch since last 4 hours now. They ran out of diesel at some point so no electricity. Phones not charged, land lines & WiFi down. No way to know how serious the situation is at home. My father is 76 years old. I am worried sick☹️. #KarachiRain — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 27, 2020

Here is a list of emergency contact numbers for citizens of Karachi:

Here are a series of pictures highlighting rescue operations in the city:

This is why I love PAK Army.❤️#KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/Fo0jMnLCd3 — Taha And 69 Others🤤 (@_Taha_khan1_) August 27, 2020

