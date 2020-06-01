Dr. Atta Ur Rehman Chaired a meeting to focus on Scientific and Technological methods to control Covid-19

As the number of cases of coronavirus about to exceed to 70000 cases in the country, Atta Ur Rehman the head task force on science and technology and also a senior scientist of Pakistan stressed about the science effectively tackling the global pandemic.

A meeting was chaired at COMSATS or Commission On Science And Technology Secretariat on Sunday in which the point of discussion was the prospect of technology and science in Pakistan. According to the Dr. Atta Ur Rehman stated that the Pandemic has severely affected the global and national development.

He said: “The COVID 19 pandemic has seriously affected development, upsetting progress of all sectors in the short and long-run. Progress in science and technology is the key to mitigate the aftermath of the crisis.”

Along with other members of the meeting, Dr. Atta ur Rehman strongly agreed that the technological resources along with the human capacity that is working in Pakistan should be aware of the global trends for achieving healthy progress and scientific development in the country.

The Director of COMSATS Dr. Junaid Zaidi quoted the need for investment when it comes to emerging technologies and the contemporary sciences. He also stressed upon the adoption of the innovation-led and creative mechanism as it can be very fruitful for the economical growth on national levels.

Dr. Zaidi further said the country should emphasize on the capitalization and building on the infrastructure, potential, and capacities to toughen the scientific culture in Pakistan.

All members of the meeting agreed that the pandemic has acted as a great blow that affected the progress in every sector. Thus Pakistan should evolve and come up with better scientific solutions.

Besides, other KPIs such as routinely evaluation of the scientific and technology-based institute were also discussed. Dr. Atta Ur Rehman said that the use of technology in the government-held organizations should get mainstream.

All members of the meeting emphasized that the foundation of the technological and science institute on the domestic level should be realigned as it is important during the developmental challenges in the region. The growth of the industry is directly linked with technological and scientific solutions as it can help the country in attaining financial and fiscal stability.

