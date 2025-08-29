By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads

Pakistani companies secured the second highest number of new memberships at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of 2025. In January to June, 4,281 Pakistani companies were registered in the chamber and were at an increase with the previous year. This puts Pakistan behind India and ahead of many of the peers in the region with regard to new company formation in Dubai.

Indian owned companies led the rankings with 9,038 new registrations in H1 2025, a rise of 14.9 percent year on year. Egypt came third with 2,540 new entries and Bangladesh recorded the fastest growth rate among top nationalities. The United Kingdom, Syria and China also featured in the top ten list of nationalities registering new companies.

Sector data show where Pakistani firms are likely to operate in Dubai. Wholesale and retail trade together with real estate renting and business services accounted for the largest share of new memberships at 35 percent each. Construction accounted for 17.3 percent while transport storage and communications and social and personal services each held smaller shares of new entries. These sector patterns point to demand for trade related services property and logistics.

Dubai Chamber members also reported a strong performance in exports and re exports during the same period. Member exports rose sharply and reached AED 171.9 billion in H1 2025. The growth in both registrations and export value underscores Dubai continuing role as a regional trade gateway for Pakistani exporters and service providers.

The ranking reinforces Dubai as a practical gateway for regional expansion and cross border trade for Pakistani businesses. Trade bodies and exporters may use the chamber data to target sectors and to time market entry. The Dubai Chamber is expected to publish fuller breakdowns that will help firms plan registrations and business strategies.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

