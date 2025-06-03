By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
First Tokenised Property Project In Dubai Attracts Investors

The first tokenised property project in Dubai, launched by Prypco Mint and backed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), reached full funding within just one day—setting a new benchmark for speed, demand, and investor confidence in the MENA region.



Prypco’s initial listing drew 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with 70% investing in Dubai’s real estate market for the first time. The average investment per person stood at AED 10,714, highlighting the growing appeal of tech-enabled, accessible property ownership options.

“This rapid funding of our debut property listing demonstrates both the strength of the concept and the demand for smarter investment solutions,” said Amira Sajwani, CEO of Prypco. The platform currently has over 6,000 waitlist requests, indicating strong global interest.

According to DLD, the surge in demand reflects Dubai’s increasing attraction for international investors seeking innovative property ownership models through tokenisation.



What Is a Tokenised Property Project?

A tokenised property project in Dubai enables individuals to buy fractional shares in prime real estate assets using blockchain technology. Investments start as low as AED 2,000. These shares are represented by digital tokens stored and traded on a secure blockchain platform.

Industry experts explain that tokenisation converts ownership rights or the economic value of a physical property into digital tokens, enabling fractional ownership. This allows properties to be divided into more affordable shares, increasing liquidity and accessibility, while also enhancing transparency and security via blockchain records.

Prypco’s platform transforms real-world properties into blockchain-based tokens, each tied to a legally recognised Property Token Ownership Certificate issued by the DLD. This certificate provides investors with traditional property rights—minus the administrative burdens—and includes benefits such as rental income, capital appreciation, and liquidity.

DLD noted that these certificates ensure a transparent and secure investment process, bypassing the complexity of conventional property dealings. The platform, currently open to UAE ID holders, plans to expand internationally.

The project is regulated jointly by the Dubai Land Department and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, ensuring an integrated and transparent legal framework for both physical and digital assets.

All transactions are conducted in UAE Dirhams, with no cryptocurrency involvement during the pilot phase. Through the platform, investors gain full access to property information, including pricing, technical details, risk factors, and minimum investment requirements.

The Central Bank of the UAE is also playing a supervisory role in this phase. It oversees the establishment of corporate accounts under the Client Money Account system, which safeguards investor funds involved in real estate tokenisation.

Impact on Dubai’s Real Estate Sector

Experts believe the tokenised property project in Dubai marks a pivotal shift in the region’s real estate landscape. By lowering investment barriers, it welcomes a new wave of retail and international investors, while also offering developers alternative funding options.

The initiative is expected to improve market liquidity, enhance transparency, and accelerate transaction processes. It supports Dubai’s broader goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Real Estate Strategy 2033—both of which aim to establish Dubai as a global hub for innovation.

DLD has projected that tokenised assets could make up to AED 60 billion, or 7% of the real estate market, by 2033.

This development is part of the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative introduced by DLD. The program seeks to position Dubai as a global leader in PropTech and artificial intelligence, encouraging a flexible regulatory environment while attracting tech talent and startups in the sector.

Blockchain, Dubai, real estate
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Secures 2 5 Billion In Foreign Aid Commitments For Pakistan

Govt Secures $2.5 Billion in Foreign Aid Commitments for Pakistan

National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

National CERT Dictate Parents on Safe Use of Social Media for Children

Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

Pakistan Welcomes Horwin’s Stylish Electric Scooters and Bikes

Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

YouTube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar to Disappear

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty on PVC Imports

Musk Faces Backlash Over Bitcoin Style Encryption Claim In Xchat Launch

Musk Faces Backlash Over ‘Bitcoin-Style Encryption’ Claim in XChat Launch

Pakistan Launches Digital Assets Authority To Regulate Virtual Economy

PMLN Senator Accuses Govt of Copying Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Prince Volt Ev Now On 0 Interest Plan Book Now

Prince Volt EV Now on 0% Interest Plan – Book Now!

Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

Qualcomm Wants Android Users to Update, Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

James Bond Returns in ‘007: First Light’ Game Reveal

Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

PTCL Joins Hands with DWP for Data Center Modernization

Fbr Facilitation Desks For Overseas Pakistanis Established

FBR Launches Special Help Desks for Overseas Pakistanis

Punjab Okays Rs5 Billion Lahore Metro Renovation Plan

Lahore Metro Gets Rs5B Green Upgrade with Solar Stations