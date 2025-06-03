The first tokenised property project in Dubai, launched by Prypco Mint and backed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), reached full funding within just one day—setting a new benchmark for speed, demand, and investor confidence in the MENA region.







Prypco’s initial listing drew 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with 70% investing in Dubai’s real estate market for the first time. The average investment per person stood at AED 10,714, highlighting the growing appeal of tech-enabled, accessible property ownership options.

“This rapid funding of our debut property listing demonstrates both the strength of the concept and the demand for smarter investment solutions,” said Amira Sajwani, CEO of Prypco. The platform currently has over 6,000 waitlist requests, indicating strong global interest.

According to DLD, the surge in demand reflects Dubai’s increasing attraction for international investors seeking innovative property ownership models through tokenisation.







What Is a Tokenised Property Project?

A tokenised property project in Dubai enables individuals to buy fractional shares in prime real estate assets using blockchain technology. Investments start as low as AED 2,000. These shares are represented by digital tokens stored and traded on a secure blockchain platform.

Industry experts explain that tokenisation converts ownership rights or the economic value of a physical property into digital tokens, enabling fractional ownership. This allows properties to be divided into more affordable shares, increasing liquidity and accessibility, while also enhancing transparency and security via blockchain records.

Prypco’s platform transforms real-world properties into blockchain-based tokens, each tied to a legally recognised Property Token Ownership Certificate issued by the DLD. This certificate provides investors with traditional property rights—minus the administrative burdens—and includes benefits such as rental income, capital appreciation, and liquidity.

DLD noted that these certificates ensure a transparent and secure investment process, bypassing the complexity of conventional property dealings. The platform, currently open to UAE ID holders, plans to expand internationally.

The project is regulated jointly by the Dubai Land Department and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, ensuring an integrated and transparent legal framework for both physical and digital assets.

All transactions are conducted in UAE Dirhams, with no cryptocurrency involvement during the pilot phase. Through the platform, investors gain full access to property information, including pricing, technical details, risk factors, and minimum investment requirements.

The Central Bank of the UAE is also playing a supervisory role in this phase. It oversees the establishment of corporate accounts under the Client Money Account system, which safeguards investor funds involved in real estate tokenisation.

Impact on Dubai’s Real Estate Sector

Experts believe the tokenised property project in Dubai marks a pivotal shift in the region’s real estate landscape. By lowering investment barriers, it welcomes a new wave of retail and international investors, while also offering developers alternative funding options.

The initiative is expected to improve market liquidity, enhance transparency, and accelerate transaction processes. It supports Dubai’s broader goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Real Estate Strategy 2033—both of which aim to establish Dubai as a global hub for innovation.

DLD has projected that tokenised assets could make up to AED 60 billion, or 7% of the real estate market, by 2033.

This development is part of the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative introduced by DLD. The program seeks to position Dubai as a global leader in PropTech and artificial intelligence, encouraging a flexible regulatory environment while attracting tech talent and startups in the sector.