Dubai Now Offers A 10‑Year Golden Visa to Gaming Professionals

Anyone working in gaming industry can now get a decade long Golden Residency Visa for Dubai. Here is how you can avail it too.







What is Dubai’s Gaming Golden Visa?

Dubai has expanded its renowned Golden Visa program to include gaming professionals, offering a 10‑year residency under the “culture and arts” category. Launched on May 18, 2025, via the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), this initiative aims to position Dubai as a global e‑sports hub by attracting top gamers, developers, and content creators. The initiative is spearheaded by the Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Applicants can apply after securing an accreditation certificate from Dubai Culture, then complete final approvals through federal and local authorities. However, this move is nothing brand news; it follows the UAE’s broader Golden Visa expansion policies. The emirates on May 14 added five new sectors to its 10‑year residency scheme, including healthcare, education, digital content creation, luxury yacht ownership and e-sports.

By adding gaming professionals, Dubai leverages the booming global e‑sports market, projected to exceed $5 billion in revenue by 2025, and cultivates local industry growth.







Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement: Applicants must be at least 25 years old.

Accreditation Certificate: A mandatory endorsement from Dubai Culture certificate.

Final Approvals: Post‑accreditation, candidates must obtain residency permits via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and relevant local bodies.

Application Process

Submit Accreditation Request: Apply online through the Dubai Culture portal for a gaming accreditation certificate. Receive Conditional Approval: Accreditation grants conditional eligibility, pending background checks and document verification by ICP and other authorities. Secure Residency Permit: Complete medical tests, Emirates ID registration, and visa stamping at designated service centers.

The success of DPG33 will be measured by tournament bids secured, esports revenues generated, and the number of accredited professionals relocating to the emirate. Moreover, if executed effectively, this program could cement Dubai’s status as a premier global center for gaming innovation and digital arts.