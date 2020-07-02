e-Khidmat Maraakaz app offering 17 governmental services under one roof

Punjab information and Technology Board or PITB launched the e-khidmat Maraakaz app, is a flagship project of the Government of Punjab. A multitude of services will be offered to the citizens via this app.

Over seventeen governmental services will be offered with this app. Not just that, the PITB board’s vision behind developing this app was to ease off Governmental Inter-phase VS Citizens.

The app is available on Android and iOS for all smartphone users. For avoiding lining up in the queues, users can download the app and select the required service with its one window operation.

During the launch of the e-Khidmat Maraakaz app, over 1,700,000 citizens had visited such centers functioning in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur.

Once the user avails any service via the app, citizens will receive SMS at the time. Users will receive the system generate a message on the registered mobile number when Service application is received when the application for citizens for service is dispatched when the service application is completed or rejected when the service is delivered to the citizen.

Here are the services that a user can avail with e-Khidmat Maraakaz app:

Bifurcation of Plot Change of Business Company Incorporation Registration Issuance of Map approval Issuance of Allotment of Plot Water Sewerage connection Temporary or permanent electricity connection National Tax number Issuance of Sales Deed Merger of Plot Issuance of Mortgage Financing Issuance of completion certificate General Sales Tax



